March Madness 2023: Louisville avoids upset; scores, schedule, TV for NCAA women's tournament Day 2
After a first day of big wins, a few seed upsets and all-around good basketball, March Madness continues Saturday. The NCAA women's tournament concludes the first round with 16 games. The ESPN family of networks will televise the entire tournament, culminating with the national championship game on April 2 on ABC. For a deeper dive into Saturday's slate, check out the what to watch guide.
NCAA tournament's Saturday schedule
No. 4 Texas vs. No. 13 East Carolina, 10 p.m. (ESPN)
No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 13 Sacramento State, 11:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
No. 1 Indiana 77, No. 16 Tennessee Tech 47 (Recap)
No. 4 Tennessee 95, No. 13 Saint Louis 50 (Recap)
No. 3 Ohio State 80, No. 14 James Madison 66 (Recap)
No. 9 Miami 62, No. 8 Oklahoma State 61 (Recap)
No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast 74, No. 5 Washington State 63 (Recap)
No. 2 UConn 95, No. 15 Vermont 52 (Recap)
No. 12 Toledo 80, No. 5 Iowa State 73 (Recap)
No. 6 North Carolina 61, No. 11 St. John’s 59 (Recap)
No. 4 Villanova 76, No. 13 Cleveland State 59 (Recap)
No. 7 Baylor 78, No. 10 Alabama 74 (Recap)
No. 6 Colorado 82, No. 11 Middle Tennessee 60 (Recap)
No. 5 Louisville 83, No. 12 Drake 81 (Recap)
No. 5 Oklahoma 85, No. 12 Portland 63
No. 3 Duke 89, No. 14 Iona 49
Follow all of Saturday's March Madness action
