March Madness 2023: Jacy Sheldon hits winner to send Ohio State to Sweet 16; scores, schedule, times, TV for NCAA women's tournament Day 4
The round of 32 started Sunday and went chalk until the final game of the night when No. 8-seeded Ole Miss shocked No. 1 Stanford. The NCAA women's tournament continues Monday as the final bids to the Sweet 16 are awarded. The ESPN family of networks will televise the entire tournament, culminating with the national championship game April 2 on ABC. For a deeper look at Monday's slate, check out the what-to-watch guide.
NCAA tournament's Monday schedule
No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 12 Toledo, 6 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
No. 4 Texas vs. No. 5 Louisville, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)
No. 4 Villanova vs. No. 12 FGCU, 7 p.m. ET (ESPNU)
No. 1 Indiana vs. No. 9 Miami, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
No. 3 Duke vs. No. 6 Colorado, 9 p.m. ET (ESPNU)
No. 2 UConn vs. No. 7 Baylor, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)
No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 5 Oklahoma, 10 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
No. 3 Ohio State 71, No. 6 North Carolina 69
