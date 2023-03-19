March Madness 2023: Games, scores, schedule, times, TV channels for NCAA women's tournament Day 3
The round of 32 starts Sunday with three No. 1 seeds (along with three No. 2 seeds and two No. 3 seeds). The NCAA women's tournament had a Sunday filled with upsets, exciting finishes and dominant performances. The ESPN family of networks will televise the entire tournament, culminating with the national championship game on April 2 on ABC. For a deeper dive into Sunday's slate, check out the what to watch guide.
NCAA tournament's Sunday schedule
No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 8 South Florida, 1 p.m. ET (ABC)
No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 10 Georgia, 3 p.m. ET (ABC)
No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 11 Mississippi State, 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
No. 1 Virginia Tech vs. No. 9 South Dakota State, 5 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
No. 2 Maryland vs. No. 7 Arizona, 5:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
No. 2 Utah vs. No. 10 Princeton, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
No. 3 LSU vs. No. 6 Michigan, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 8 Ole Miss, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
