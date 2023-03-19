March Madness 2023: Games, scores for NCAA men's tournament Day 3

The first Sweet 16 berths are being booked on Saturday as the NCAA men's tournament continues.

The biggest surprise of the day came with No. 8 seed Arkansas knocking off 1 seed and defending national champion Kansas.

Here's a complete rundown of the day's results:

NCAA men's tournament Saturday schedule

(5) San Diego State 75, (13) Furman 52

(4) Tennessee 65, (5) Duke 52

(8) Arkansas 72, (1) Kansas 71

(15) Princeton 78, (7) Missouri 63

(1) Houston 81, (9) Auburn 64

(2) Texas 71, (10) Penn State 66

(2) UCLA 68, (7) Northwestern 63

(1) Alabama 73, (8) Maryland 51