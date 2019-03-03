March Madness 2019 bubble watch: Indiana back in the conversation; NC State, Alabama miss key opportunities

Indiana put itself back on the bubble this weekend, while NC State and Alabama missed out on key opportunities to pick up big wins.

The Hoosiers completed a season-sweep of Michigan State on Saturday with a 63-62 victory at Assembly Hall. They improved to 15-14 and are now 54th in the NET Rankings, according to Warrennolan.com.

“We've had some disappointing moments, but at the end of the day there was a lot to play for with our schedule,” Indiana coach Archie Miller told reporters. “I think the fact that we're back sort of at a level in terms of the competition and the competitiveness and what we're doing, it's brought us around to have a chance.”

Indiana appeared headed for the NIT after it dropped seven straight games and 13 of 14 earlier in 2018-19 with bad losses to Rutgers, Northwestern and Nebraska.

But, the Hoosiers have since won back-to-back games, including a victory in double-overtime against No. 19 Wisconsin. They’ve also topped Marquette and Louisville this season, in addition to the two victories over Michigan State.

“We have a unique resume,” Miller said. “Our schedule strength is off the charts. We have some big wins against really, really highly regarded teams, and if you take the name off the front, obviously you're going to look at a stretch in the season that doesn't look very good, but it's all about how you finish.”

Indiana will face Illinois on the road Thursday before hosting Rutgers in the regular-season finale next Sunday.

Meanwhile, NC State (20-9) had a chance to register a signature road win against No. 18 Florida State but fell, 78-73. The Wolfpack are firmly on the bubble and CBS Sports projects them to be the first team left out of the field, despite a NET Ranking of 31.

Alabama also could have improved its resume Saturday and hung tough with No. 13 LSU. The Crimson Tide, however, eventually fell 74-69.

"This was a winnable game for us,” Alabama coach Avery Johnson told reporters. “There are no moral victories, not here anymore.”

Alabama (17-12) is still projected to make the NCAA Tournament as an 11 seed by CBS Sports.

Other notable games

— Georgetown held off Seton Hall in double overtime, 77-71. Both teams are in the NCAA Tournament conversation.

— Florida suffered arguably the worst loss of the weekend as it fell to Georgia at home, 61-55. It was the Bulldogs second conference win of the season.

— UCF traveled to No. 8 Houston and handed the AAC leaders a 69-64 loss. The Knights are projected to be a nine seed by CBS Sports.

— Utah State could have punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament on Saturday. The Aggies topped No. 12 Nevada, 81-76.