March came in like a lion, but can and will it go 'out like a lamb?'

Nathan Howes
·3 min read
March 2023 certainly came in like a lion for pretty much half of the country, with two distinctive winter storms hitting Eastern Canada since Thursday.

Because March is often thought of as the month with the greatest improvement over the course of its 31 days, the expression, “in like a lion, out like a lamb,” can provide some optimistic thinking for those who experience a wintry start to the month.

"What classifies a 'lion' and 'lamb' is subjective to the region and the individual. An impactful storm is the main factor, but mild temperatures or frigid cold [also] can be weighed," said Kevin MacKay, The Weather Network meteorologist, in 2020.

What people need to keep in mind is that March is a transitional month, a tale of two seasons. While the first day of the month marks the meteorological start to spring, astronomically, winter hangs on until around the third week.

On that note, does the popular lore hold any validity? We took a look at the last 10 years for Vancouver, B.C., Calgary, Alta., Toronto, Ont., and Halifax, N.S., to see how well this theory holds up.

facts
facts

Vancouver

Final verdict for Vancouver: Most of the time, the city has entered and departed March like a lamb, 80 and 100 per cent, respectively. This year is no exception, although it has been colder and occasionally snowy.

Calgary

As of March 2023, Calgary had not seen an impactful system on the first or last day of March in the last 10 years. However, with temperatures as much as 27°C below seasonal before, it has had a few brutally cold beginnings to the month, along with three cold finishes.

Final verdict for Calgary: Similar to Vancouver, the major Alberta city has mainly started and left March like a lamb, 70 and 80 per cent of the time, respectively.

Toronto

Toronto did have March begin with a storm that brought significant rain or snow several times in the past decade, but the potent storm this year held off until March 3. But, the city has experienced numerous storms to finish the month, as well.

lamb
lamb

Final verdict for Toronto: Should be no surprise that the major city has entered March like a lion 60 per cent of the time, while the month has gone out like a lamb 90 per cent of the time as we slide into spring.

Halifax

Final verdict for Halifax: March has lived up to the weather lore pretty evenly. The month comes in like a lion and leaves like a lamb 70 per cent of the time.

While there really is no statistical facts to back up this March lore, it appears parts of Eastern Canada have seen it occur more frequently. It does give people another reason to talk about the weather.

But, for a minute, let's say there is truth to the weather lore (although, really, it's more of a coincidence and timing when it occurs)...could March go out like a lamb across the country this year? Odds are, it just might.

CHILLY
CHILLY

Our Spring Forecast says Canadians need to brace for a sluggish start, with most of Canada expecting temperatures that are near normal or on the cool side of normal for the season.

Most of Canada will struggle to see above-normal temperatures in March, with the exception of Northern Canada. The coolest anomalies are forecast across B.C. and Alberta, with southern Ontario getting in on some bouts of below-seasonal temperatures through the heart of March.

A weakening La Niña and a strong blocking pattern developing over the Arctic means Canadians should anticipate colder than normal temperatures at times into April, in addition to stormy weather periodically.

With files from Dr. Doug Gillham, senior meteorologist at The Weather Network, and Tyler Hamilton, a meteorologist at The Weather Network.

Thumbnail courtesy of Getty Images.

