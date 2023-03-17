March 17, 2023

On the calendar today, as you’re likely aware, is St. Patrick’s Day. Throw on something green so you don’t get pinched and make sure to banish any snakes slithering around your home.

News to Know

Today’s biggest news out of Lexington today is the announcement of a second Publix coming to the city. The second location will be smaller than the first announced store, which is already under construction. We’ve got the details here.

The Kentucky General Assembly was busy yesterday.

Gender-affirming health care for transgender youth in Kentucky will soon be banned, following passage of a newly-packaged Republican omnibus bill on Thursday.

Less than a day after the Senate voted to significantly scale back a nearly identical sweeping proposal that many in the party said went too far because it left trans kids with no affirming health care options, the measure in question was revived in its original form and stitched into another bill at the eleventh hour.

Here’s everything in the final bill.

More news to know:

Around the Commonwealth

A Kentucky man who received a state pardon from former Gov. Matt Bevin for a drug-related homicide but later went to federal prison over the same death has lost his bid to overturn the conviction.

Patrick Baker had petitioned the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals to set aside his conviction, but a three-judge panel of the court instead upheld it. Herald-Leader reporter Bill Estep has the story.

A trial date has been set for the man accused of killing a former state lawmaker’s daughter during a deadly home invasion in Madison County last year.

Shannon Gilday, 24, is facing charges of murder, assault, three counts of attempted murder, burglary and criminal mischief. The Herald-Leader’s Christopher Leach has the details on the trial.

It’s the only hummingbird species that calls Kentucky and the Eastern U.S. home, and it’s steadily migrating north as the temperatures warm and spring draws ever closer.

Here’s what to know about feeding the tiny, colorful birds.

Here’s what else is happening around Kentucky:

A lucky ‘little leprechaun’ turns out to be a $50K scratch-off winner for Kentucky woman

Man pleads guilty to murder of pregnant girlfriend on the four year anniversary of her death

Sports

Yesterday was a heady day for the history of Tates Creek Middle School.

Three of its former students, all of whom played basketball together at the Lexington junior high/middle school in the late 1980s, coached their teams in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. And one pulled off the biggest upset of the day.

Here’s where to watch and how to follow tonight’ men’s basketball NCAA Tournament opener between the East Region No. 6 seed Kentucky Wildcats (21-11) and the No. 11 seed Providence Friars (21-11).

More to get you ready for tonight’s game:

And on the high school sports front, Lyon County junior point guard Travis Perry passed Wayland legend “King” Kelly Coleman (4,337 career points) on Thursday afternoon to become the all-time leading scorer in Kentucky high school boys’ basketball history.

