Marcelo Bielsa: I have never seen tactics like Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal

(IKIMAGES/AFP via Getty Images)

Leeds United manager has praised Arsenal and Mikel Arteta ahead of Sunday's Premier League meeting.

Both Leeds and the Gunners are looking to make amends as domestic action returns following the international break, having suffered humbling losses last time out.

Leeds went down 4-1 at Crystal Palace and Arsenal were brushed aside at home by Aston Villa, and meet for the second time in 2020 this weekend.

Arsenal were made to fight hard for the win in the FA Cup third round in January, during Arteta's early days in the job, and Bielsa continues to be impressed by what he sees.

"Arsenal is one of the best teams in the league," Bielsa said.

"They have players of hierarchy in all of their lines. They have a manager who proposes a style which distinguishes the team. He’s a coach who wants his team to play as he projects.

"From a tactic point of view, if you watch Arsenal closely they show things that I have never seen in any other team."

