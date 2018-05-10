Marcellus Wiley Fox Sports ESPN SportsNation Jason Whitlock Speak for Yourself Colin Cowherd Joy Taylor Skip Bayless Kristine Leahy Shannon Sharpe

Sports TV is full of surprises. Consider this: Marcellus Wiley could succeed Colin Cowherd on a national TV show for the second time on two different networks.

Fox Sports is interested in luring Wiley from ESPN, where he co-stars on "SportsNation" with Cari Champion and LZ Granderson, sources tell Sporting News. The 43-year old Wiley could play a lot of roles within Fox/FS1 programming. But FS1 is intrigued about pairing the former NFL All-Pro with Jason Whitlock on "Speak for Yourself" (5 p.m. ET), said sources.

Cowherd has told Cowherd Fox executives and colleagues he plans to step down this year to focus on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" TV/radio simulcast and "Fox NFL Kickoff," his NFL season Sunday pregame show with Charissa Thompon.

Wiley succeeded Cowherd as Thompson's co-star on "SportsNation" back in 2012 when ESPN still filmed the show in Bristol, Conn. He's been a mainstay ever since. Wley also co-hosts the "Afternoons with Marcellus and Travis" on ESPN Radio in Los Angeles.

Since ex-ESPN wunderkind Jamie Horowitz created "SportsNation" in 2009, the show has served as a laboratory for new on-air talent. The original show turned both Cowherd and Michelle Beadle into bankable TV stars.

Beadle left the show for a lucrative offer from NBC in 2012, then returned in 2014, before being elevated to Mike Greenberg's new "Get Up" weekday morning show. Despite the best efforts of ESPN to keep him, Cowherd jumped to FS1 in 2015. He and Whitlock launched "Speak for Yourself" in 2016.

