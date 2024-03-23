Marc Skinner: Man Utd boss says VAR would have made 'big difference' in Manchester derby

Manchester United boss Marc Skinner says the video assistant referee system would have made a "big difference" had it been in use against Manchester City.

United lost 3-1 in the Women's Super League at Etihad Stadium, with Jess Park's first goal allowed to stand despite an offside in the build-up.

There is no VAR in the WSL and Skinner believes that should be looked at.

"In a derby, it swings the whole game," said the United boss when asked about City's controversial first goal.

In the end, United were well beaten in front of a crowd of 40,086, but Skinner believes it could have been a different outcome had that first goal been disallowed.

"Where technology can be used to benefit the game, I think it should be used," he added.

"If we as teams start to play more games at stadiums where VAR is already part of, then maybe it's more of a viable outcome financially.

"That's probably one of the barriers to it right now.

"I think today it would have made a big difference in the game if we didn't concede that goal - it shouldn't have stood.

"For today's case, it would have been cut and dry."

Manchester United will drop to fifth in the Women's Super League table if Liverpool avoid defeat at Everton on Sunday

Manchester United could slip to fifth in the table by the end of the weekend.

They are six points off a Champions League spot with five games remaining and have won just once in four league outings.

"Pressure is something you have to deal with every day at Manchester United," added Skinner.

"It's everything we do. Pressure makes you better, it makes you learn, it makes you stronger.

"This club will rise to the levels we all want. I'm a fighter so I'm going to put myself in a position where I can make this team the best in the land.

"That's my personal responsibility."