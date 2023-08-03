Marc Maron calls men who 'took offense' to Greta Gerwig's Barbie 'insecure babies'

Marc Maron has some strong words for conservative men raging out over Barbie, and no, it's not "Hi, Ken!"

After watching the Greta Gerwig box office record breaker, the WTF host posted a TikTok on Tuesday that praised the movie and criticized its detractors.

Maron called Barbie's comedic depiction of men "inspired" and lashed out against those who found it offensive, saying that "the fact that certain men took offense, is so embarrassing for them. I mean, so embarrassing for them. Any dude who can't take those hits in that movie, they've really gotta look in their pants and decide what they're made of. I mean, Jesus Christ, what a bunch of f---ing insecure babies."

The comedian praised the movie as a "masterpiece," citing its ability to balance effective messaging and comedy.

"It does a fairly amazing thing to create a sort of broad-based entertainment product that applies to the entire spectrum, I think, primarily of women, and then just seep it in progressive politics and basic feminism in a way that's funny, informative, well-executed in a context that is completely engaging, is f---ing monumental," Maron said. "It's, you know, intentionally, thoroughly explaining feminist ideas in a way that's funny. I've just never seen anything like it."

In an interview with The New York Times, Gerwig responded to right-wing backlash to the movie. "Certainly, there's a lot of passion," she said. "My hope for the movie is that it's an invitation for everybody to be part of the party and let go of the things that aren't necessarily serving us as either women or men."

Any perceived controversy isn't impacting the movie's box office dominance, however. Barbie won the box office two weeks in a row, and is on its way to becoming one of the highest-grossing movies in history.

