Marc Jurado hints at Manchester United signing Joe Hugill in double wonderkid deal

Instagram/MarcJurado04/

Manchester United have embarked on an aggressive recruitment drive to sign some of Europe's top young players - and they appear to have landed two in one week.

Standard Sport understands that United are set to sign Marc Jurado from Barcelona in a real coup for the Red Devils.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 16-year-old right-back turned down an offer to stay at Barca, and United will only have to pay around £175,000 for one of the most promising players of his generation.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, Jurado's Instagram account seems to all but confirm the move.

Jurado's recent follows include: Manchester United's official account; two young Spaniards currently playing for United in Jose Mateo and Arnau Puigmal; another of the Red Devils' academy players in Daniel Kavanagh; and last but not least, Joe Hugill.

(Instagram/MarcJurado04/)

Standard Sport understands that United have also agreed a deal to sign 16-year-old Hugill from Sunderland, beating Tottenham to the talented teenager.

Naturally, Hugill is also following Jurado back on Instagram, and the 16-year-old striker also follows Brandon Williams, Mason Greenwood and Scott McTominay.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

So while neither deal has yet been confirmed, it gives a pretty clear indication that both are setting up for a move to Manchester - on social media, at least.

If the two deals go through as completed, it will represent a success in terms of United's major drive to secure the top emerging talent from the UK and abroad.

United have stepped up scouting operations in recent years, with the club prepared to spend heavily on young players - such as Hannibal Mejbri - in a bid to avoid major fees in the future.

Striker Dillon Hoogewerf was lured from Ajax’s academy last year and has just signed professional terms.

Last year they also sent out a call for experts in France and Spain to identify "world-class and emerging talent for the club, ensuring a talent pipeline and a world class first team squad."