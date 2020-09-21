Marc Jacobs Going to Tmall Luxury Pavilion

Marc Jacobs is looking to grab more Chinese consumers by moving onto the Tmall Luxury Pavilion, Alibaba’s online home for luxe.

The digital flagship will be introduced today and will feature ready-to-wear, accessories, handbags and footwear.

“Chinese customers have long been some of the most exciting lovers of fashion with such original style,” said creative director Marc Jacobs. “We want to present authentic designs with the best possible shopping experience, and partnering with Tmall Luxury Pavilion allows us to do just that.”

Jacobs arrives in the Luxury Pavilion in time for the platform’s third anniversary and the brand will be among the 19 featured as part of a monthlong celebration.

“Digital expansion is key to meet the needs of our growing audience in China,” said Eric Marechalle, chief executive officer of the brand. “Tmall Luxury Pavilion provides us with an opportunity to connect with smart, digitally savvy luxury consumers while also providing valuable insights and tools to strategically expand the Marc Jacobs business in China.”

The Luxury Pavilion has grown rapidly since it was first introduced and now features nearly 200 flagships.

And it sits inside a commercial mega giant. For the year ended March 31, Tmall was ranked by Analysys as the largest third-party online and mobile commerce platform for brands and retailers in the world in terms of GMV.

This growth has clearly gotten the attention of more than Jacobs and the other luxury players on the platform. Amazon just launched its own version of a luxury market place and is now trying to find a place for itself in the market place. Currently, the Amazon platform has looks from Oscar de la Renta and Roland Mouret.

