Marc Jacobs Enlists Emerging Label Nong Rak for Latest Heaven Drop

Marc Jacobs has tapped up-and-coming brand Nong Rak for his latest drop for Heaven.

The release comes after Jacobs' previous footwear collaborations with Dr. Martens and Nodaleto. While not much about the latest team-up has been revealed so far, based on Nong Rak's usual designs we can expect a series of colorful, fuzzy knit accessories.

For those unfamiliar with Nong Rak, the label is helmed by Thai-American duo Cherry W. Rain-Phuangfueang and Home Phuangfueang, who have been receiving much attention from fashion-forward artists like Aminé and Mudd The Student for their vibrant, fuzzy knits. The upcoming Heaven release will mark one of the first major collaborations for the emerging brand.

Peep the teaser down below. The Nong Rak x Heaven by Marc Jacobs collaboration will launch on March 3 online.