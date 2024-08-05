Marc Guehi and Eberechi Eze due back at Crystal Palace amid Newcastle, Tottenham and Man City transfer links

Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi will return to pre-season training with Crystal Palace this week.

The pair have been on an extended break after helping England reach the final of Euro 2024.

Both players have been linked with moves away from Selhurst Park and Newcastle are pushing to sign Guehi.

The defender was one of England’s standout performers at the Euros and has two years remaining on his Palace contract.

Eze and Guehi have been on an extended break after Euro 2024 (The FA via Getty Images)

Newcastle are in the market for a new centre-back this summer and have also been linked with Liverpool’s Joe Gomez.

Palace have already lost Michael Olise to Bayern Munich this summer and they will be reluctant to lose both Eze and Guehi as well.

Eze has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs, including Manchester City.

Both he and Guehi missed Palace’s pre-season tour to the US but are due to join up for the training with them in the UK on Wednesday.

New signing Ismaila Sarr is also set to train with his team-mates for the first time since joining from Marseille.

Palace rounded off their pre-season tour of America with a 3-1 win over West Ham over the weekend.