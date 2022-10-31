Marc Gasol: Scouting report and accolades

Marc Gasol|

Position: C Born: 01/29/85 Height: 6-11 / 2.11 Weight: 265 lbs. / 120.2 kg.

SCOUTING REPORT

Was an elite big man defender… Disciplined and smart on the court… Low-maintenance player… Great passing skills from the post… Could stretch the court with his shot… Age has considerably slowed him down… Guards can easily beat him in mismatch situations.

ACCOLADES

Defensive Player of the Year: 1 (2013)

All-Star: 3 (2012, 2015, 2017)

All-NBA 1st Team: 1 (2015)

All-NBA 2nd Team: 1 (2013)

All-Rookie 2nd Team: 1 (2009)

All-Defensive 2nd Team: 1 (2013)

Olympic silver: 2 (2008, 2012)

World Cup gold: 2 (2006, 2019)

Eurobasket gold: 2 (2009, 2011)

Eurobasket silver: 1 (2007)

Eurobasket bronze: 2 (2013, 2017)

