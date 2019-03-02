Marc Gasol impresses in second start with the Raptors





After weeks of slowly easing Marc Gasol into the Raptors’ rotation, head coach Nick Nurse seems to be establishing confidence in the former Grizzlies centre.

Gasol got his second start with the Raptors on Friday night in a 119-117 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, and the big spaniard responded with his best game since the trade that shipped him north of the border.

In dropping 19 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists on the Blazers, Gasol has created an interesting dilemma at the centre position in Toronto. Serge Ibaka had spent much of the season as the Raptors’ de facto starting centre, but the addition of Gasol’s crafty game creates a potential platoon situation at the five.

There were quite a few reasons to be excited about Gasol’s fit with the Raptors, but one of the factors of his game that had Toronto’s brass excited was his ability to move the ball. Gasol has long been one of the best passing centres in the game, and Raptors fans got a taste of his ball movement in this week’s 118-95 beatdown of the Celtics, when Gasol dropped eight assists on Boston.

The former Defensive Payer of the Year, who is looking more and more comfortable in the Raptors’ offence with each and every game, continues to find ways to facilitate Toronto’s ball movement. Take this deft play in the video below, for example.





It’s one of those good kind of problems, where you’re rich at a certain position and the challenge lies in finding the best way to utilize your riches. Do you shift Ibaka to the bench and let Gasol take hold of the starting gig? Do you move Ibaka to the four and start him and Gasol together down low? Or do you do what Nurse does well and ride the wave of a fluid rotation where the nightly decision on a starting centre is based solely on matchups?

Nurse is just about one of the toughest head coaches to predict, but Gasol’s terrific showing on Friday night gives the coach plenty of options with which to tinker.

