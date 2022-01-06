These Marc Fisher boots go with everything — get them while they're 47% off at Nordstrom Rack

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Marc Fisher is one of the leading authorities in women’s fashion, and with fall in full swing and winter close behind, shoppers are looking for the best boots that are both fashionable and functional.

Several say that the Marc Fisher Padmia Chelsea Boot is the best you can buy, and it was just marked down to $99.90 at Nordstrom Rack — that’s 47% off its original retail price!

This chic boot is one of the most versatile you will find. It comes in three colors (black leather, brown suede and cream leather) and ranges from size five to 12.

According to shoppers’ reviews, these boots fit true to size and feature a lug sole that amplifies the chic utilitarian appeal that’s both stunning to look at and perfect for steady traction in snow.

The Marc Fisher Ltd. Padmia Chelsea Boot has a 2-inch heel with a 1-inch platform. It also features the standard pull-on style and elastic gore insets that Chelsea boots are known for.

Though the fall’s just begun, Nordstrom Rack shoppers are already dubbing these their “favorites boots for fall 2021.”

“So stylish and comfortable,” one shopper wrote. “I’m a shoe lover and these brighten my day whenever I wear them.”

Another shopper used to breaking in leather boots even said these are actually comfortable fresh out the box.

“I was able to wear this shoe out right away,” the shopper wrote.

Perhaps the most helpful review came from one shopper who admitted to trying on a couple “more affordable” dupes at two other retailers. But none fit as perfectly and comfortably as these Marc Fishers.

“I tried more affordable options at DSW and Target but they made my feet look like skis or were too tight on my foot,” the shopper wrote. “These. Fit. [PERFECTLY]. I got my normal size eight and still have about a half-inch to spare so I would say these are true to size.”

Check out these best-selling Marc Fisher Chelsea boots in black leather (above) and Alice suede and chic cream (both below). Snag a pair before they sell out!

