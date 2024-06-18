Marc Diakiese explains leaving UFC for PFL: ‘I couldn’t really say no’

It’s uncommon to see fighter shift organizations after a UFC win, but Marc Diakiese is one of the few exceptions.

PFL announced at this past Thursday’s 2024 PFL 4 event that it had signed Diakiese (17-7) to an exclusive contract. The news came as a surprise to some, because Diakiese was last seen earning a split decision victory over Kaue Fernandes at UFC Fight Night 231 in November.

Diakiese made his UFC debut in October 2016 and went 8-7 over a 15-fight stint with the organization. Diakiese revealed the fight with Fernandes was the last on his contract, and although his expectations were to sign a new UFC contract, he said PFL swooped in with an irresistible offer.

“It was just one of these things: I felt like it was coming, and honestly after my last fight – the fight in London (vs Joel Alvarez), that was that last fight on my contract and I got sent to Brazil last-minute (for Fernandes),” Diakiese told MMA Junkie. “I knew I was a free agent, but then the UFC would still give me a contract so I was waiting because I was meant to be on the July card. Then PFL came about with a good offer, and I couldn’t really say no. So I asked (UFC) to let me go and try for something else, and that’s what I did.”

Diakiese said he’s excited to start a new chapter of his career with PFL. He expects to make his debut in September in October in a “one-off” fight. He will then wait for the calendar to flip to 2025 and will have a spot in the lightweight regular season.

The rest of the field isn’t set for the 2025 season, but Diakiese already likes his chances. He’s fought notable names such as a Rafael Fiziev, Lando Vannata, Joe Duffy, Dan Hooker and more throughout his career, and he doesn’t see anyone else who can match that level of competition.

Diakiese plans to use everything he’s learned during a nearly eight-year UFC run into PFL’s gruelling season format, and he thinks he’s a great candidate to claim the $1 million prize when it’s all over.

“I feel like I’m 31, I’m in my prime now and I’ve got a lot of experience in the UFC,” Diakiese said. “I want to be active, and I feel like PFL their format, the way it is, is perfectly set for me. I know I’m fighting four times a year and I know I’m making money at the same time.

“It helps a lot knowing you’ve got some money that can change your life at the end of four fights. You’ve just got to give it your all. And you’ve got to go out there and try to finish the guys, and this is the right format for me knowing that if I finish these guys I’m going to be right at the top and trying to win the $1 million tournament. It’s great for me.”

Dec 3, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Michael Johnson (red gloves) fights Marc Diakiese (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Amway Center.

Dec 3, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Michael Johnson (red gloves) fights Marc Diakiese (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Johnson

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Orlando - Johnson vs Diakiese

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Orlando - Johnson vs Diakiese

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Orlando - Johnson vs Diakiese

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Orlando - Johnson vs Diakiese

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Orlando - Johnson vs Diakiese

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Orlando - Johnson vs Diakiese

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Orlando - Johnson vs Diakiese

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Orlando - Johnson vs Diakiese

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Orlando - Johnson vs Diakiese

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Orlando - Johnson vs Diakiese

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Orlando - Johnson vs Diakiese

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Orlando - Johnson vs Diakiese

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Orlando - Johnson vs Diakiese

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Orlando - Johnson vs Diakiese

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Orlando - Johnson vs Diakiese

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Orlando - Johnson vs Diakiese

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Orlando - Johnson vs Diakiese

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Orlando - Johnson vs Diakiese

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Orlando - Johnson vs Diakiese

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Orlando - Johnson vs Diakiese

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Orlando - Johnson vs Diakiese

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Orlando - Johnson vs Diakiese

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Orlando - Johnson vs Diakiese

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Orlando - Johnson vs Diakiese

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Orlando - Johnson vs Diakiese

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Orlando - Johnson vs Diakiese

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Orlando - Johnson vs Diakiese

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Orlando - Johnson vs Diakiese

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Orlando - Johnson vs Diakiese

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Orlando - Johnson vs Diakiese

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Orlando - Johnson vs Diakiese

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Orlando - Johnson vs Diakiese

Dec 3, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Marc Diakiese (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Michael…

Dec 3, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Marc Diakiese (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Michael Johnson (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Orlando - Johnson vs Diakiese

Dec 3, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Michael Johnson (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Marc…

Dec 3, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Michael Johnson (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Marc Diakiese (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Johnson (22-18 MMA, 13-14 UFC) def. Marc Diakiese (16-6 MMA, 7-6 UFC) via unanimous decision

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie