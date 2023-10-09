Marc Cucurella opens up on emergency Chelsea task after crunch talks with Mauricio Pochettino

Marc Cucurella admits adapting a right-back role has been difficult at Chelsea.

The Spaniard struggled during his first season at Stamford Bridge following a £63m move from Brighton last summer and was a surprise loan target for Manchester United during the transfer window.

Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino, however, held talks with the 25-year-old in a bid to reintegrate him into the group after a deal collapsed.

Numerous injury problems have decimated Pochettino’s options all season, meaning the former Getafe defender has been offered something of a lifeline, albeit in less than ideal circumstances.

With Levi Colwill deployed at left-back even before Ben Chilwell’s injury, Cucurella has been thrust into an unfamiliar right-back position due to a lack of available bodies.

Reece James has struggled with injury all season, while Malo Gusto has more recently been suspended following a red card against Aston Villa last month.

“It’s a little bit difficult,” he told the club’s official website.

“Really it depends on the actions.

“The big demands are the same, it’s just I’m the opposite side. I try to do my best, help the team, and I think my teammates help me as well. So we need to continue in this way and win games.”