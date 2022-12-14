Marc Cucurella opens up on ‘difficult’ Chelsea start after £62m transfer

Difficult: Marc Cucurella has endured a slow start to life at Chelsea (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Marc Cucurella admits the “pressures” of playing for Chelsea have been “difficult”.

The Spanish defender was the subject of a transfer battle between Manchester City and the Blues, with the latter winning out by paying an initial £62m to Brighton.

While one of the most highly rated left-backs in the Premier League last season, life at Stamford Bridge has proven somewhat arduous for the 24-year-old.

Cucurella was substituted early during October’s draw with Manchester United, while he was dropped for the loss at Newcastle before the World Cup break.

Former Brighton boss Graham Potter will be key in restoring Cucurella back to the kind of form that preceded his major money move to London, although Ben Chilwell offers stern competition as he steps up his return from injury.

Left out of the Spain squad who travelled to Qatar, Cucurella was speaking to the club’s official website after their journey to Abu Dhabi for warm weather training.

“I’ve really enjoyed it but of course it’s difficult,” he said.

“You have more pressure and you need to win every day. At Brighton it’s different because you don’t have the same pressures and it’s not a big, big club so that has been the one big change for me.

“I know when we play every Saturday the other team has a lot of energy to beat us and this is a big change as well but it’s just amazing for me to be at such a big club. It’s every player’s dream to play here.”