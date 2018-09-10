Marc-Antoine Camirand scores first Pinty’s Series win

After leading most of the race last month at the Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières only to lose the lead late and after a pair of mechanical problems in the most two recent races, Marc-Antoine Camirand finally has a chance to celebrate.

Camirand was able to get past Kevin Lacroix on Lap 239 and then held off Tagliani in NASCAR Overtime to win the Lucas Oil 250 at Autodrome St-Eustache.

The 39-year old driver was ecstatic in Victory Lane.

“I had been waiting for this for a very long time,” said Camirand. “It feels so great to finally cement that win. Moreover, to get that first win on an oval track, when people say that I’m a road-course ace, it gives something even more special to that first victory.”

He also was relieved to score such a hard-fought victory.

“As we expected, it wasn’t an easy race, but I think that I managed to stay out of trouble, the Saint-Leonard-d’Aston, Québec native said. “I had a good qualifying run, I started the race in second place, and I stayed in the front pack. I think that all my friends and fans there saw a very good show.”

Tagliani followed Camirand in second for his fifth consecutive top-five series finish this season. More importantly, he finished eight spots ahead of series leader L.P. Dumoulin to shave nine points off of his lead to move to within five points of the lead.

Tagliani suffered some damage to his No. 18 Epipen/Rona Chevrolet early in the race and also had an incident with Kevin Lacroix and Dumoulin late in the race to rebound and collect his seventh podium finish of the season.

"We really had an amazing car tonight," Tagliani said. "This second-place finish is really good for our championship aspirations because it seriously reduces the gap to the point's leader. This is not an easy track to run on when you start the race on the outside lane. I was quickly overtaken, but I managed to rejoin the leaders.”

Cole Powell finished third with Kerry Micks and Donald Theetge completing the top five.

David Michaud was sixth while DJ Kennington finished seventh to continue his streak as the only driver to finish in the top-10 in all 11 races so far this season.

Andrew Ranger, Steve Cote and Dumoulin completed the top 10.

Points standings (after 11/13): 1. L.P. Dumoulin, 452 points; 2. Alex Tagliani, 447; 3. Cole Powell, 428; 4. D.J. Kennington, 424; 5. Marc-Antoine Camirand, 417.