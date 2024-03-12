Marc Anthony and Wife Nadia Ferreira Share First Look at 9-Month-Old Son's Face: 'Mami and Papi Love You'

The couple welcomed their son, whose name has not been shared, in June

Aaron Davidson/Getty; Courtesy of Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony (L), 9 month old son (R)

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira are giving the world their first real look at their baby boy.

The couple welcomed a son in June, and on Tuesday, they celebrated as their little boy turned 9 months old. In a joint Instagram post, the two shared the first photo showing the infant's face.

"Happy 9 months. my everything 🤍 mommy and daddy love you!!!!" the joint caption, translated from Spanish to English, reads.

The global music star, 55, and the pageant queen, 24, sparked romantic rumors following an outing in Mexico City in 2022.

They confirmed their relationship via Instagram with a selfie taken on an airplane in March of that year. "Que Dios les multiplique todo lo que ustedes nos desean," the singer wrote in the post's caption, which roughly translates to, "May God multiply all that you wish us."

Only three months after making their relationship official on Instagram, the couple confirmed their engagement news during a party at Sexy Fish restaurant in Miami, Florida. On Jan. 28, 2023, Ferreira and Anthony tied the knot during a star-studded ceremony in Miami.

Guests at the event, held at the Pérez Art Museum, included David and Victoria Beckham, Salma Hayek, Lin Manuel Miranda and Luis Fonsi.

Anthony (née Marco Antonio Muñiz) is a father to six other children: He shares daughter Arianna, 30, and son Chase, 28, with ex-girlfriend Debbie Rosado; sons Cristian, 23, and Ryan, 20, with ex-wife Dayanara Torres; and twins Emme and Maximilian, 16, with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez.

In 2016, the "You Sang to Me" singer opened up to CBS' Sunday Morning about his "one regret" about entering the entertainment industry.

"The one regret would be that what I chose to do took so much of my time," he shared. "What I would have done to have been a stay-at-home dad, and you know, witnessed every second of everything. I would have loved that. Didn't work out that way."

He continued, "It's the one thing that just tugs at me going and — that's the biggest sacrifice. And you start to wonder was it all worth it. Was it worth it? You know, on that level."



