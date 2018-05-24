In Marc-Andre Fleury vs. Matt Murray debate, Vegas' success doesn't mean Penguins were wrong

The peak of Matt Murray/Marc-Andre Fleury awkwardness arrived in June 2017, at the conclusion of the parade to celebrate the Penguins’ second consecutive Stanley Cup victory. On the stage at Point State Park, longtime team broadcaster Paul Steigerwald tried to engage thousands of fans in a chant to acknowledge the contributions of the two goaltenders.

Let’s just say the response was less enthusiastic than when Ronnie Van Zandt asked on Lynryd Skynyrd’s live record, “What song is it you want to hear?”

A year later, Murray vs. Fleury is not as clumsy as Murray/Fleury, but it’s every bit as forced. And the problem is, it is lasting so much longer.

This is a great thing for Marc Andre-Fleury and the Vegas Golden Knights. This alleged debate lingers because Fleury’s brilliance is the primary reason for the team’s ascent to the 2018 Stanley Cup Final.

This is not so great for the cause of rational human discourse, although the venues in which Murray vs. Fleury festers are not exactly known for that: sports talk radio and Twitter.

Another factor in the persistence of this conversation is that Vegas earned its berth in the Finals so quickly — shipping the favored Jets into the offseason after just five games — there is no Western Conference hockey action to discuss. And the two-time defending champion Penguins exited the playoffs after two rounds, losing in six games to the Capitals.

Which means there is too much time to relitigate whether the Penguins made the correct move in choosing Murray as their goalkeeper and allowing (encouraging, really) the Golden Knights to select him in the expansion draft.

There still are many Fleury loyalists in Pittsburgh, which he earned as much with his cheerful demeanor, enduring professionalism and consistent work in the community as with his play on the ice.

He was the guy who held defending champion Detroit to two goals in the last two games of the 2009 Final, earning the Penguins their third-ever Cup. He also was the player who was benched for Tomas Vokoun in the 2013 playoffs and, in 2014, allowed the Rangers 10 goals in three games as the Penguins squandered a 3-1 series lead. So there aren’t that many Fleury loyalists.

A Twitter poll conducted by talk radio host Chris Mueller of 93.7 The Fan showed fans understood the team’s decision to keep Murray over Fleury at a rate of 3-to-1.

Should the Penguins have kept Fleury over Murray? — Chris Mueller (@ChrisMuellerPGH) May 21, 2018

Hearing this discussion, though, did lead Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford to field a question this week from Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Jason Mackey.

“We did what we had to do,” Rutherford told the P-G.

Rutherford previously had explained that part of the decision involved contract status, with Fleury signed to a deal that paid him $2 million more — a significant chunk of salary cap space — and Murray signed for an extra year before a new deal would be necessary. Murray also is 10 years younger.

The Penguins and their fans recognized two years ago, as Murray replaced Fleury and won the first of two consecutive Cups, they were going to be placed in the position of deciding between the two goaltenders. The rules for the expansion draft that would build the Knights’ roster in advance of the 2017-18 season were established in March 2016. And one of the big ones: Each team could protect one goaltender.

On the day that rule was passed, it seemed like no crisis was imminent. Fleury was toward the end of his finest season in Pittsburgh, with a .921 save percentage, a 2.29 goals-against average and victories in 35 of his 58 starts. Then, March turned to April, Fleury was diagnosed with a concussion. He was not medically cleared to return until May 2.

By then, Murray had, at age 21, closed the regular season with four consecutive victories and opened the playoffs with four wins in his first five. With Fleury available, coach Mike Sullivan continued to prefer Murray, and he got the Penguins through a series victory against the Capitals and into the conference finals against Tampa Bay. Sullivan gave Fleury the net for Game 5 of a tied series with the Lightning, but his performance in a 4-3 overtime loss led the coach back to his conviction: that Murray was best for the team at that point.

Murray won six of the next eight playoff games, allowing just 14 goals in that run. It was clear then what the Penguins’ long-term plan in goal would be. Murray was younger, less expensive and obviously gifted.

When the team was nearing the end of its pursuit of a second straight Cup, Rutherford wisely reasoned his team needed a second goaltender at Fleury’s level more than it would whatever the veteran goalie might bring in a deadline-type trade. He negotiated a promise from Vegas to take Fleury in the expansion draft, in exchange for a Penguins second-round pick.

That turned out to be prescient, because Murray got hurt at the close of the 2016-17 season and Fleury was needed for the first two series and part of the Eastern Conference finals. When Ottawa scored four goals on Fleury in the first 13 minutes of Game 3, however, Sullivan switched back to Murray. For good.

Fleury has played so brilliantly since it is understandable why some would try to revise the history of this decision. His regular-season stats were the best of his career; in the playoffs, he has gone a step beyond, with four shutouts, a goals-against average and a .947 save percentage.

He is in the Stanley Cup Finals for the third time in a row and the fifth time in his career, and he is there this time with a first-year expansion team. NHL Network analyst Kevin Weekes, himself a former goalie, said on the air Fleury’s performance in these playoffs has reminded him of Martin Brodeur and Patrick Roy.

If it sounds crazy to compare Fleury to the two best of all time, it’s not as nuts as it would have been for the Penguins to surrender $2 million of cap space and a 22-year-old goalie with two Stanley Cup Final wins on his resume. Fleury is a great goaltender and a better guy, but business is business.