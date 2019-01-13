Marberry, Matthews lead Lipscomb outburst against Stetson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Rob Marberry scored 23 points and Garrison Mathews scored 20 and Lipscomb beat Stetson 95-71 on Saturday.

Lipscomb (12-4, 3-0) now has won nine of its last 10 against the Hatters (4-13, 0-2). The Bisons have won 20 of their last 25 games dating back to last season and are 12-2 at home in that span.

Ricky Gouety made a pair of free throws to give Stetson its last lead at 19-18 before Lipscomb took control with a 15-0 run and were never threatened. The Bisons led 56-30 at halftime as Marberry scored all of his points on 8-of-11 shooting. Lipscomb as a team shot 20 of 34 (58.8 percent) from the field and made 13 of 15 from the foul line.

Jake Wolfe finished with 16 points and the Bisons made 25 of 30 free-throw attempts.

Kenny Aninye led Stetson with 13 points, Christiaan Jones scored 12, Raine McKeython 11 and Abayomi Iyiola 10.