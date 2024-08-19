Marathons added to 'spectacular' coastal festival

Two new marathons have been added as part of a festival celebrating a "spectacular" and "often overlooked" coastline.

The Somerset and Exmoor Coastal Festival was staged for the first time last year, encouraging residents and visitors to explore its hidden treasures.

A new marathon and ultra-marathon is included in this year's event, alongside more than 60 other activities being held across eight days.

Organiser Dan Brice says the response on social media has been "overwhelming".

"We hope this transfers into fantastic entry numbers and over time it becomes a ‘must do’ marathon or ultra-marathon,” Mr Brice said.

Both running events are being led by Channel UK Events CIC and will take place on 28 September.

The marathon will begin at the Northgate Docks in Bridgwater town centre and the ultra-marathon will begin at the hands monument on Minehead seafront.

Both routes take in numerous landmarks along the King Charles III England Coast Path, according to the Local Democracy Reporter Service.

The festival is funded by EDF Energy as part the the Hinkley Tourism Action Partnership and led by Somerset council which is partnering with a large number of local tourism and hospitality businesses as well as voluntary organisations.

Isobel Pring from the Somerset Trail Partnership for the King Charles III England Coast Path, said all of the events showcase Somerset’s “unique yet often overlooked coast”

"We are excited to introduce so many newcomers to our stretch of coast which is rich with geology, wildlife, history and spectacular scenery," she says.

The Somerset and Exmoor Coastal Festival takes place from 21-29 September.

