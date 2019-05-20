Young marathon runner dies after collapsing near the finish line

A 22-year-old marathon runner has died after she collapsed just before the finish line at the 42nd Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon on the weekend.

The runner, Taylor Ceepo, was a recent graduate from Walsh University and was reportedly rushed to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

She collapsed around 400m from the finish line and the cause of her death is unknown.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Taylor Ceepo (pictured left) died during the Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon. (Images: @WalshCavaliers/@clevelandmarathon)

The marathon organisers released a statement confirming the incident.

“We are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of the young woman who collapsed during the race this morning. Our thoughts and sympathy go out to her family and friends at this time,” the statement read.

Walsh University also paid tributes to the former graduate and athlete in a post on social media.

“It is with great sadness that our Walsh family has lost one of our own, Taylor Ceepo, too soon,” the statement read.

“To all of our Cavaliers out there...please pray for Taylor, her family, Women's Soccer teammates and coaches during this difficult time.”



