Marathon man Cameron Norrie Britain’s last man standing at Australian Open

Cameron Norrie overcame a wrist niggle to reach the Australian Open third round - Will Murray/Getty Images

Marathon man Cameron Norrie proved yet again why you can never count him out after recovering from a two-set deficit to complete a gutsy comeback and reach the Australian Open third round as the only British player left standing.

It was the third time in Norrie’s career that he has clawed his way back from the brink after falling to such a deficit. Not since 2020 had he done it though, and his fist-pumping celebrations were an indication of just how much it meant to prove his mettle again.

Italian qualifier Giulio Zeppieri had put himself in a perfect position to progress to the third round of a major for the first time in his career. The 22-year-old won the first two sets by firing 30 winners Norrie’s way, playing well above his 133rd ranking. But 19th-seed Norrie was not about to go down without a fight.

Through unexpected rain delays he ended up charging to a remarkable comeback and won it 3-6, 6-7, 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 in just over three-and-a-half hours. It continued British No 1 Norrie’s dominance in five-set matches since 2022, winning four of the five he has played.

“He came out firing and basically took the racquet out of my hand for the first hour and a half,” Norrie said. “I was really flat. I was just kind of complaining to myself about little things, wasn’t moving. I wasn’t thinking clearly.

“When the first rain delay came, I just felt a little bit more calmer coming out to court. I got a chance to chat with my coach and change the game plan a little bit, to play a little bit more to the backhand side. I was really pleased more mentally how I managed to switch it around. I was not feeling good on the court, but I managed to finish the match.”

Norrie celebrates his victory with the fans - William West/AFP

He did so despite appearing to struggle with the wrist niggle that has been bothering him during the start of this season and also called the trainer out to check on his knee. “I was making it a bigger deal than it probably was in the beginning of the match, I was addressing it too much,” Norrie said. “Once I switched my focus and my energy towards how to win and how to play and how to win points, I think that was key. I think it was a good match mentally for me.”

His five-setter was tame in comparison to the record-breaking upset that saw third seed Elena Rybakina knocked out of the women’s draw by Anna Blinkova.

Their match was decided by a bonkers third-set tiebreak which lasted 31 minutes and, at 42 points played, was the longest women’s tiebreak in grand slam history.

Russia’s Blinkova had thrown away the opportunity to serve out the match earlier in the set, but miraculously saved six match points to see out this 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(20) win on her 10th match point. In knocking out one of the favourites, the 25-year-old has thrown her section of the draw wide open and will play 26th seed Jasmine Paolini in the third round.

Norrie, meanwhile, will play 11th seed Casper Ruud for a place in the last-16. His compatriots were not able to complete similar great escapes, unfortunately. Jack Draper lost to American Tommy Paul, the 14th seed, in what was a disappointing end to his positive Australian swing. Draper beat Paul a week ago on his way to the Adelaide final, but was unable to match the level in a 6-2, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 loss.

Meanwhile, Katie Boulter also lost to 12th seed Qinwen Zheng. Despite heroically fighting off five match points – as Zheng battled with her ball toss in the wind – she eventually fell to a 6-3, 6-3 result.