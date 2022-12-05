Maralee Nichols, Tristan Thompson's Son Theo Turns 1: See Photos from 'Winter ONEderland' Party

Maralee Nichols Throws Her and Tristan Thompson's Son Theo a 'Winter One-derland' First Birthday Party

Maralee Nichols pulled out all the stops for her baby boy's first birthday.

The model's son with Tristan Thompson, Theo, celebrated his first birthday on Dec. 1 and had a special birthday party with loved ones over the weekend to celebrate the milestone.

The "Winter ONEderland" themed bash was complete with baby blue and white decor, with a few shiny silver accents.

"Theo's Winter ONEderland," she captioned photos shared on her Instagram Story, which included an adorable teddy-bear-decorated two-tiered birthday cake.

Nichols posed with her son, who wore a baby blue and white outfit while she opted for a white sweater dress and boots.

The toddler seemed to enjoy his gifts, which included a gray and white balance bike and a child-sized black Lamborghini that he played with in additional photos.

Nichols, 31, reflected on her son's birthday in a heartfelt post on Instagram last week.

"I can not believe you are already one 🥹," she began the post's caption.

"Spending the past 365 days with you have been the best days of my life. You are the sweetest little boy, your smile brightens up any room," the proud mom raved. "You are my greatest blessing, my world, my heart in human form."

Nichols concluded, "God knew I needed you. I love you more than anything. Happy 1st Birthday to my angel, Theo 🤍."

Thompson was not seen in any photos from the event and hasn't publicly discussed his son with Nichols since confirming he fathered Theo in January.

At the time, the NBA star wrote on his Instagram Story, "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son."

He continued, "I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."

In addition to Theo, Thompson is father to a 4-month-old son and 4½-year-old daughter True with ex Khloé Kardashian, as well as son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig.