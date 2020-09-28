Maradu flat: SC issues show-cause notice to Kerala govt over non-compliance of order

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday issued a show-cause notice to the Kerala government and sought its detailed response in four weeks in connection with a contempt case against it over the compliance of its 2019 order for paying Rs 25 lakh each compensation to the evicted Maradu flat owners in the state.

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman and also comprising Justices Navin Sinha and KM Joseph, issued notice to the Kerala government and sought its response within four weeks on hearing the contempt petition in the Maradu flat demolition case.

The State of Kerala Government now has to file its detailed response within four weeks as to whether it has complied with the court orders in "letter and spirit", the bench said.

The Apex Court had in its 2019 order directed the Kerala government to pay an amount of Rs 25 lakh each to the Maradu flat owners who were evicted.

The show-cause notice was issued on a contempt petition filed in connection with the case by Kerala State Coastal Zone Management Authority against the Maradu Municipality.

The top court had earlier dismissed an appeal filed by Kapico resort in Kerala, which had challenged the Kerala High Court order for the demolition of the Maradu flats in view of the Coastal Regulation Zone violations. (ANI)

