Maradona Had Several Interviews, But His 2018 'Brain Fade' Moment Remains Internet's Favorite

Footballing legend Diego Maradona passed away on Wednesday following a cardiac arrest. Maradona left behind mriad of memories and memorable moments for his fans across the globe. Among these moments was the iconic memory of 1986 World Cup and Maradona that was brought to life by many to bid farewell to the hero.

Maradona, who scored plenty of genius goals in his illustrious career, was perhaps best remembered for the in(famous) goal that came against England on June 22, 1986, World Cup quarterfinal clash in Mexico where he scored the "Hand of God" goal using his fist.

Another moment from his illustrious career dates back to 2018 when Maradona took the job as Dorados de Sinaloa manager. He was questioned in a post-match interview about his thoughts regarding the MX League and its current level.

"What do you think about the level of the MX league?"

After a long pause, a visibly lost Maradona responds with: "ummmmmm laaaa ayeeeee aaaah" Eager to get nuggets from the veteran, commentators waited for a response as live TV coverage went on to record the most awkward 24 seconds you might have ever watched.

Diego Maradona with one of the greatest post-match interviews ever. pic.twitter.com/jIJuF2Ppyv — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) November 26, 2018

Thanks to Maradona's antics, the video went insanely viral on Twitter. The video is once again going viral as people remember the football star.

The Argentine star passed away on Wednesday after a heart attack. He was released from hospital a couple of weeks ago after undergoing brain surgery. He had an emergency operation for a subdural hematoma, which is an accumulation of blood between a membrane and his brain. The former Boca Juniors, Barcelona and Napoli star has had addiction problems in the past.Maradona was initially admitted to another clinic in La Plata with signs of depression, anemia and dehydration, before being moved to Olivos when the subdural hematoma was discovered. Dr. Luque said an accident likely caused the subdural hematoma but that Maradona did not recall any falls or mishaps.

But it was the "Hand of God" goal that has remained etched in the memories of fans and critics alike.