MARA INVESTOR ALERT: Thornton Law Firm Alerts Marathon Digital Holdings Investors of Class Action Lawsuit

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2021 / The Thornton Law Firm alerts investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA). Investors who purchased Marathon securities between October 13, 2020 and November 15, 2021 may contact the Thornton Law Firm's investor protection team by visiting www.tenlaw.com/cases/Marathon for more information. Investors may also email investors@tenlaw.com or call 617-531-3917.

Thornton Law Firm LLC, Attorneys At Law logo

FOR MORE INFORMATION: www.tenlaw.com/cases/Marathon

The case alleges that Marathon and its senior executives made misleading statements to investors and failed to disclose that: (i) the Beowulf Joint Venture, as it related to the Hardin Facility, implicated potential regulatory violations, including U.S. securities law violations; (ii) as a result, the Beowulf Joint Venture subjected Marathon to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny; and (iii) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on Marathon's business and commercial prospects. After this news was disclosed to the public, Marathon's stock price fell $20.52 per share on November 15, 2021.

The case is currently in the lead plaintiff stage. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other investor class members in managing the class action. Investors do not need to be a lead plaintiff in order to be a class member. If investors choose to take no action, they can remain an absent class member. The class has not yet been certified. Until certification occurs, investors are not represented by an attorney. Thornton Law Firm is not currently representing a plaintiff who filed a complaint but is investigating the case on behalf of investors interested in being a lead plaintiff.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: www.tenlaw.com/cases/Marathon

Thornton Law Firm's securities attorneys are highly experienced in representing investors in recovering damages caused by violations of the securities laws. Its attorneys have established track records litigating securities cases in courts throughout the country and recovering losses on behalf of investors. This may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Story continues

CONTACT:

Thornton Law Firm LLP

1 Lincoln Street

State Street Financial Center

Boston, MA 02111

www.tenlaw.com/cases/Marathon

SOURCE: Thornton Law Firm LLP





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/679766/MARA-INVESTOR-ALERT-Thornton-Law-Firm-Alerts-Marathon-Digital-Holdings-Investors-of-Class-Action-Lawsuit



