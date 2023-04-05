The Mar-a-Lago merry-go-round where Trump redrew his battle lines

Donald Trump addresses his supporters at Mar-a-Lago

Johnny Cash’s “Ring of Fire” played over the loudspeakers as Mr Trump walked out into the brightly-lit ballroom, surrounded by family, donors and fee-paying members of his private club.

But outside the gilded Mar-a-Lago mansion where his most ardent supporters had gathered the party was just dying down.

Mr Trump had been greeted by legions of admirers lining the streets from Palm Beach airport to his beachfront estate after touching down in Florida on his red, white and blue private jet.

A convoy of cars with "Trump" in neon lights blared their horns in solidarity as they drove past the throngs of people lining the route to Mr Trump's main residence.

Supporters of former US President Donald Trump gather near Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida

They played music, cheered and waved flags as they waited for Mr Trump to deliver his first public remarks since his indictment ushered in a new chapter in American politics.

But when the former president's speech finally began in the gold-and-cream coloured ballroom, they switched off their tunes and huddled in near-silence around a giant speaker just a stone's throw from the sprawling resort.

They stood attentively as he ran through his greatest hits, attacking opponents and defying the judge - who had just hours earlier warned him about his rhetoric - adding that his country was "going to hell".

Mr Trump had given his supporters more than enough to restart the party, and the Mar-a-Lago merry-go-round was in full swing again.

"They just handed him the 2024 election," said Maria Korynsel, wearing an "Ultra Maga [Make America Great Again]" red baseball cap.

"[The prosecutors] made a fool of themselves today. And Trump won the election today," said one elderly supporter covered in multiple "Trump" badges, who did not wish to give her name.

The indictment has earned Mr Trump hours of free media coverage, a boost in polls of Republican voters and around $10 million in donations in mere days.

Ms Korynsel, a 47-year-old who runs an online business, said Mr Trump's fundraising haul in the last few days was proof his indictment had helped his campaign.

'People are waking up'

"There's people that have never donated to this campaign before. People are waking up. They see what's happening," she said.

Advisers said Mr Trump had wanted to avoid the impression he was returning shamefaced to Florida, cowed by the 34 felony counts he faces over hush money payments.

A national address, they reasoned, gave him the opportunity to reset the narrative - and to a primetime audience.

Mr Trump's aides are understood to have meticulously prepared for every aspect of Tuesday's proceedings, from the choreography of his arrest and court appearance to his travel back to Florida.

No reporters travelled with Mr Trump, as often happens for his rallies, but a videographer was reportedly brought along to capture the trip - further evidence, were it needed, that the Republican candidate believes he can benefit from the proceedings.

Trump greets supporters as he arrives at Mar-a-Lago

Over 25 minutes, Mr Trump's grievance-fuelled address unleashed a volley of attacks on the prosecutors pursuing him in Manhattan as well as in three other criminal investigations.

Most of his ire was focused on Jack Smith, the special counsel probing his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and his withholding of classified documents after leaving office.

Donald Trump waves to supporters as he leaves

'It's an absolute disgrace'

There were regular "boos" from the crowd as Mr Trump name-checked Mr Smith and Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan District Attorney who brought an indictment against him.

The investigators, he claimed, were out to get him "at any cost."

It is this signature strategy of blurring the lines between his legal and political battles which has earned him the fealty of those standing outside the walls of Mar-a-Lago.

"It's an absolute disgrace what they're doing to Trump. But what it does show is that what they're doing to him, they could do to all of us," said Jacki Baby, a 54-year-old architectural designer.

"This is going to backfire. President Trump is going to have 20 million more votes, maybe 100 million more because of all this."