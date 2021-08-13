Mapping the advance of the Taliban in Afghanistan

Taliban fighters are pictured in a vehicle along the roadside in Herat

The Taliban are advancing rapidly across large parts of Afghanistan. They are now in control of more territory than at any time since they were ousted from power in 2001.

Emboldened by the withdrawal of US troops, they are gaining ground in many districts. Government forces are in retreat.

Cities now under Taliban control include Kandahar, Herat, Lashkar Gah and Ghazni, which is just 150km from Kabul.

Taliban fighters are also closing in on Mazar-i-Sharif.

Map showing areas which are contested, under full Taliban or under government control, updated 12 August 2021

Where the map shows a district is under Taliban control it means the administrative centre, police headquarters and all other government institutions are in Taliban hands.

US troops and their Nato and regional allies forced the Taliban from power in November 2001. The group had been harbouring Osama Bin Laden and other al-Qaeda figures linked to the 11 September 2001 attacks in the US.

But despite a continued international presence in the region, billions of dollars of support and training for the Afghan government forces, the Taliban regrouped and gradually regained strength in more remote areas.

Their main areas of influence were around their traditional strongholds in the south and south-west - northern Helmand, Kandahar, Uruzgan, and Zabul provinces. But also, in the hills of southern Faryab in the north-west and the mountains of Badakhshan in the north east.

A BBC study in 2017 showed the Taliban were in full control of a number of districts. But the research also showed they were active in many other parts of the country, mounting weekly or monthly attacks in some areas, suggesting significantly higher strength than previous estimates.

Map showing areas of full Taliban or government control in 2017

About 15 million people - half the population - were reported to be living in areas either controlled by the Taliban or where the Taliban were openly present and regularly mounted attacks against government forces.

Are the Taliban holding ground?

Story continues

The Taliban have taken some areas from government forces by force. In other areas, the Afghan National Army has withdrawn without a shot being fired.

Map showing how districts have changed hands since 9 July 2021

Where the government has been able to reorganise its forces or gather local militias, it has recaptured some areas that were lost - or fighting in those areas continues.

Although most US troops left in June, a handful remain in Kabul. US forces based outside Afghanistan have also launched airstrikes against Taliban positions in recent days.

However, US president Joe Biden has said that Afghan forces must "fight for themselves".

Territorial gains by the Taliban strengthen their position in negotiations, and generate revenue in the form of taxes and war booty.

The Taliban are also reported to control a number of major border crossings, including Spin Boldak, a major gateway to Pakistan.

Map showing border crossings and checkpoints taken by Taliban

Customs duty on goods entering the country via crossings they control is now collected by the Taliban - although exact amounts are unclear as the volume of trade has fallen as a result of the fighting.

But, Islam Qala on the border with Iran was, for example, capable of generating more than $20m per month.

Disruption to the flow of imports and exports has affected prices of essential goods in the markets - fuel and foodstuffs in particular.

Additional reporting by BBC Afghan service