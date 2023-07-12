Mapped: The worst bottlenecks in Europe’s congested airspace

Airports have said passengers can expect more disruption this summer - getty

British holidaymakers face a summer of flight disruption, as air traffic control strikes and the closure of Ukrainian airspace create bottlenecks at 35,000 feet.

This week easyJet announced it would have to cancel 1,700 summer flights departing from Gatwick Airport due to air traffic concerns. This is said to be a “pre-emptive measure” to avoid ruining holidays at late notice.

Gatwick Airport said that passengers should expect more disruption this summer, as inbound flights are “increasingly being regulated at peak times by air traffic control agencies”.

Recent industrial action both on home soil and on the Continent have caused significant flight disruption across Europe. Heathrow Airport security staff plan to strike almost every weekend this summer, while ongoing air traffic control strikes, notably in France, continue to cause cancellations and delays.

Air traffic control strikes and the closure of Ukrainian airspace has increased delays across British airports - getty

The war in Ukraine has also reduced the amount of available airspace in Europe, a situation which Raúl Medina, Director General of Eurocontrol, described as “challenging” ahead of a summer season in which 33,000 flights will be made per day – a seven per cent increase on 2022 figures. So where exactly are the busiest skies in Europe, right now?

Air traffic control is an ever-moving picture in which weather, delay backlogs, industrial action and technical glitches all have the capacity to cause problems at unexpected moments. The artform of managing air traffic is called Air Traffic Flow Management (ATFM), which ensures airports operate as safely and efficiently as possible within their capacity limits.

Looking at the latest data, we can build a picture of the busiest skies in Europe, the runways where you are most likely to be twiddling your thumbs, and the holiday destinations with the worst track records for punctuality so far this year (and the ones that will be the least affected by strikes).

Where are the most congested air traffic zones right now?

According to the latest Eurocontrol data between July 4 and July 10, the Aero Control Center (ACC) with the longest ATFM delays is the Karlsruhe airspace. This incorporates southwestern Germany, not far from Stuttgart and the French border.

The other areas with longest air traffic delays right now are Marseille, Athens, Reims (in northeastern France) and London. The ACCs with the least disruption tend to be in eastern Europe, where airspace is now limited due to the war in Ukraine. Tallinn, Sofia, Riga and Ljubljana are among the air traffic areas with the least disruption in July so far.

The area with the longest ATFM delays is the Karlsruhe airspace - getty

Looking at the year to date, Paris has the worst air traffic delays (an average of 2.85 minutes per flight) and this is likely due to the numerous air traffic control strikes. These are not taking place right now, although more could be on the horizon.

The ongoing threat of further French air traffic control strikes could have a big knock-on impact for British holidaymakers, even if your destination is not in France. All flights to the western Mediterranean islands (the Balearics, for example) and the south of Spain cross French airspace, meaning that flights will be forced to take long detours either via the Atlantic or a dog-leg around Continental Europe.

For British holidaymakers, the destinations least likely to be hit by air traffic control strikes this summer are the ones in northern Europe that do not cross French airspace, such as Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Norway.

The airports with the longest runway waits

Based on 2023 data so far, the individual airport with the worst runway delays is Antalya in Turkey, with an average of 1,757 daily minutes or 3.58 minutes per flight. Passengers on flights departing from Copenhagen, Athens and Lisbon airports can also expect longer-than-average time spent on the runway waiting for a take-off slot.

The UK airports with the worst total air traffic control delays are Gatwick (1.45 minutes per flight), and Heathrow (0.67 minutes), with Luton (0.13 minutes), Stansted (0.13 minutes), and Manchester (0.06 minutes) relatively unaffected..

The busiest skies in Europe

Looking at year-to-date figures, the European country with the most flights entering its airspace per day is France, with an average of 8,259 daily flights. Germany (7,040), the UK (6.134), Spain (5,480) and Italy (4,696) make up the rest of the top five.

However, due to the land areas of these countries, they do not actually have the busiest skies per square mile. Across Continental Europe, Switzerland has the most congested airspace on average, with 3,139 daily flights equating to one daily plane for every 5 square miles.

Logically, given their position at the heart of the Continent, Central and Northern European countries have the busiest airspace areas. Along with Switzerland, Slovenia, Austria, Croatia, Hungary, Slovakia, Hungary, the Netherlands and Belgium also have a high density of flights across relatively small airspace zones.

A spokesperson for Eurocontrol noted that airspace in which aircraft are crossing or changing altitude is more complex than zones where most of the traffic is moving in the same direction at a constant altitude. So the busiest skies are not necessarily the most complicated ones to manage.

The quietest airspace zones

The country with the fewest flights entering its airspace is, unsurprisingly given its proximity to Ukraine where the airspace is closed, Moldova, with just 58 flights per day.

Other Eastern European countries have seen drop-offs in daily flight numbers since the closure of Russian airspace to many global and European operators. The Air Navigation Service Providers in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are the only ones in Europe to report a year-on-year downturn in daily flights.

Just over half of the flights landing in Malta this year arrived on time - getty

But the parts of Continental Europe with the quietest skies are the Scandinavian countries of Norway and Sweden, plus Finland. Other bigger countries including Spain, Turkey and Poland have low flights-per-square-mile figures despite their high total numbers of daily flights.

The countries with the worst records for punctuality

The country with the highest number of delayed arrivals is Malta. Only 58.2 percent of flights that arrived in Malta in 2023 have landed on time.

As a rule, your chances of a delayed flight increase the further south in Europe you go: Moldova, Serbia, North Macedonia and Turkey are among the other countries with the worst punctuality records so far this year.

The countries with the fewest delayed arrivals are Finland, Norway, Poland, Austria and Sweden. Across all flights that have departed the UK so far this year, only 66.9 percent have departed on time – this is just below mid-table (25th out of 41) looking at the departure punctuality of all European countries covered by Eurocontrol’s data.