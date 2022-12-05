Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (SGX:N2IU) insider upped their holding earlier this year

Viewing insider transactions for Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust's (SGX:N2IU ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

While no particular insider transaction stood out, we can still look at the overall trading.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Insider Ownership Of Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 0.3% of Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust shares, worth about S$26m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (2 are significant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

