Maple Ridge Community Management Hosts Annual Golf Tournament To Benefit Associa Cares

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maple Ridge Community Management (MRCM), an Associa company and leading provider of strata management services throughout southwestern Ontario, recently hosted its annual golf tournament to benefit the company’s affiliate nonprofit, Associa Cares, which helps families and communities in need as a result of natural and human-made disasters. More than 100 company employees, friends and family joined nearly 50 MRCM vendors for a relaxing day of golf, barbecue, pulled pork, ice cream and lemonade. In addition, attendees had the opportunity to network with MRCM team members and senior executives.

The fundraising event, which took place at Glen Eagle Golf Club in Caledon, Ontario on July 28th, grossed record donations exceeding $136,000. Andrew Fortin, president of Associa Cares in Dallas, Texas, United States, joined the sold-out event as master of ceremonies. Buoyed by their success, the MRCM team is already looking forward to next year’s event with the goal of exceeding this year’s funds raised for Associa Cares.

“I would like to thank our vendors and team members who graciously volunteered their time and support to make this year’s fundraising event a tremendous success,” said Craig McMillan, RCM, ACCI, CMCA®, CAPM®, Maple Ridge Community Management branch president. “Thanks to their generosity, we were able to make a record donation to Associa Cares.”

About Associa Cares

Associa Cares is both a U.S.-based nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization and a registered charity in Canada, created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and human-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across North America, Associa Cares is able to provide aid to the families affected by these types of tragedies. Associa Cares has provided over $4.3 million in assistance to more than 3,300 families since 2007.

Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at www.associacares.org.

