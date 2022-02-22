  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Maple Leafs wise to wait on clearest picture with NHL trade deadline looming

Justin Cuthbert
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Auston Matthews
    Auston Matthews
    American ice hockey player
  • Mitchell Marner
    Mitchell Marner
    Canadian ice hockey player
  • Jack Campbell
    Jack Campbell
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Petr Mrazek
    Petr Mrazek
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

It's been a season that's gone better than most probably expected for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Piling up points at essentially the same pace throughout last year's abbreviated season where they were the class of the one-time-only North Division, the Leafs are on pace to smash the franchise's all-time record for points in a season. Powering that, they have arguably the best line in hockey with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner performing at the peak of their careers. They boast three offseason additions who collectively earn less than Zach Hyman and who are thriving in their specific roles. And if no longer stopping rubber at quite a Vezina Trophy level, Jack Campbell has at least outperformed the shadow of Frederik Andersen.

It was advertised as a season that meant nothing, but the Leafs have managed to show a measure of progression and personal development while navigating the 82-game sojourn toward their next chance to overcome their postseason demons.

But now here's the part where things get interesting.

Petr Mrazek&#39;s struggles are among a number of issues plaguing the Maple Leafs ahead of the NHL trade deadline. (Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images)
Petr Mrazek's struggles are among a number of issues plaguing the Maple Leafs ahead of the NHL trade deadline. (Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images)

The season has been, among other things, a test in patience for Toronto's management team. It's had no choice since spending its last round of minimal allocated summer dollars but to show self-restraint in its continued evaluation of the team. Beholden to its high-priced core and boxed in by the restraints of the salary cap, short-term solutions had to come from within; hockey ops had to know what it had before making any permanent determinations.

Real positives came from that necessitated approach. Michael Bunting, for example, rose from the depths of the lineup to provide Matthews and Marner with the exact skillset to best facilitate their booming partnership, or so it seems.

Unfortunately, not everything has been sorted out organically.

In fact, several issues, though mostly overshadowed by the positives, have persisted since the start of the season. It's been the accumulation of those things — and not one primary issue, or a general malaise, or the suddenly-slammed backlog schedule — which has contributed to the team's recent skid and string of forgettable performances with four losses in their last six games.

Serving as both reminders of past failure and harbingers of future disappointment, these problems exist across all levels for the Leafs.

Despite the significant investment in both dollars and term, Petr Mrazek hasn't provided Campbell with the insulation that he needs.

Despite the time and patience and efforts put in to help him recapture his form, Justin Holl is struggling more than ever in his second pairing role, and neither Travis Dermott or Timothy Liljegren appear capable of stepping up to hold down a 50 percent share of an efficient shutdown pair.

And despite the incredible offensive numbers and flashes of real dominance and intent at layers up front, there are pockets of inconsistencies within the forward group — with some top-end, high-paid talent included as culprits.

Patience has allowed these factors to graduate from minor concerns to full-fledged and undeniable issues.

Now Kyle Dubas has about a month to address them.

That process has started, of course, with Dubas executing a move over the weekend which serves several functions. He moved on from his only real misfire from the offseason, and in the process freed up money for this season and next, with a trade that sent winger Nick Ritchie to the Arizona Coyotes. Dubas had to include another packaged pick, either in the second or third round, in order to complete the deal, but brought back a defenseman who could help settle the blue line in Ilya Lyubushkin.

What exactly Lyubushkin can provide seems wholly undetermined, which of course means he's no sure bet to address the issue — which is Toronto's most significant. The best-case scenario is that he's one half of an effective shutdown pair, but the more likely outcome is that he manages to bring a measure of responsibility and balance to a third pair with Rasmus Sandin.

If it's indeed the latter, Toronto's most obvious and likely flaw, the uneven and unsteady performance of its second and shutdown defensive pairing, will persist.

That problem, by the way, was just compounded or made a little less rigid — depending on how you choose to look at it.

Jake Muzzin's hugely problematic on-ice issues have been secondary this season. Already with a lengthy injury history, the veteran defenceman missed a significant amount of time with a head injury before being forced from the Maple Leafs' last outing — a loss to Montreal — after slamming his head on the ice following a collision with Chris Wideman. He needed to remain in Montreal for evaluation while the rest of the team flew to Columbus.

However long, Muzzin's absence will leave the Maple Leafs without even one half of a capable shutdown pairing. Yet, in the backwards realities of the NHL, Muzzin's injury issues presents something of an opportunity. If unable to play, the money allocated to him can be used elsewhere. With uncertainly over his health and availability, let alone performance when healthy, perhaps found financial flexibility under the most unfortunate circumstances spurs Dubas to acquire a more stable second-pairing option.

Of course, that wouldn't prevent Muzzin from returning at some point with teams allowed to exceed the salary cap with the rosters they ice in the postseason.

If that is indeed the scenario that unfolds, Muzzin money could be funnelled toward a fix on defence, while the remaining capital could be used to address other needs.

Hence the opportunity.

It's been a season partly defined by management having to sit back and wait for the clearest possible picture to present itself.

For Dubas, it seems that process will have to be carried through the very last moment on March 21 when the Leafs finalize their roster for the latest most important postseason in their history.

Because a move made before that might be a move made too soon.

More from Yahoo Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Rodgers says he still hasn't decided on his 2022 plans

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers says he's still making up his mind about whether he wants to return to the Green Bay Packers next season. “There will be no news today,” the four-time MVP quarterback said Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM. “No decision on my future.” Rodgers said after the season that he would try to make a decision about his 2022 plans in relatively short order rather than dragging out the process. The reigning MVP said at the time that he hadn't rule

  • MLB cancels spring games through March 4 due to lockout

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball cancelled the first week of spring training games through March 4 on Friday in the first public acknowledgement of the disruption caused by the lockout. The announcement came with the work stoppage in its 79th day, and a day after economic talks between the management and the Major League Baseball Players Association lasted just 15 minutes. Negotiators are set to resume talks on core economics on Monday, and MLB said members of the owners’ negotiating commit

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime through to Marseille final with win over Russia's Safiullin

    MARSEILLE, France — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is through to yet another final, this time at the Open 13 in Marseille. The 21-year-old Montrealer topped Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin 7-6(4), 7-6(5) in the semifinals on Saturday. Auger-Aliassime, the tournament's No. 3 seed, fired 15 aces and saved 6-of-8 break points across the two hour, 27 minute-long match. He broke Safiullin's serve twice in the opening set and won 79 per cent of his first-serve points across the match. The Canadian w

  • Peterson lifts Stars to 1-0 win in SO against Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake Oettinger each stopped four shots. Oettinger stopped a fifth, by Jake McCabe, before Peterson faked Fleury and beat him between the legs for the victory. Dallas won its second straig

  • Five to Know: Kripps wins bronze for Canada's 26th medal as Games come to a close

    BEIJING — KRIPPS MAKES IT 26 Justin Kripps looked up to the sky to savour the moment. The Canadian had just held off the determined German opposition to win bronze in four-man bobsled by six-hundredths of a second. Kripps exchanged hugs with his elated teammates – Ryan Sommer of White Rock, B.C.; Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont.; and Ben Coakwell of Moose Jaw, Sask. – then paused for a moment of reflection. "It was definitely a combination of joy and relief," said the 35-year-old. "It was such a battl

  • Flames edge past Kraken for ninth win in a row

    CALGARY — Thanks to Elias Lindholm extending his goal streak to seven games, the Calgary Flames extended their winning streak to nine. Lindholm notched the game-winner at 7:31 of the third period on Saturday as Calgary overcame a superb goaltending performance from Philipp Grubauer to win 2-1 over the Seattle Kraken. “Big players come up in big moments of the game,” said Jacob Markstrom, Lindholm's Swedish countryman, who made 22 saves to improve to 22-10-5. Lindholm has nine goals over the span

  • Taiwan premier wants athlete punished for wearing China suit

    TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s premier wants a Taiwanese Olympic speedskater to be punished for wearing what appeared to be a suit from China’s team during training. Symbols of the two sides are especially sensitive at a time when China's ruling Communist Party, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory even though the island has long operated with its own government, is trying to intimidate the democracy by flying fighter jets and bombers nearby. Huang Yu-ting, one of four Taiwanese athletes

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Promises of a 'fried-chicken pension'

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As he leaves Beijing with two Olympic medals, South Korean short-track speedskater Hwang Daeheon sounds giddy about a “fried chicken pension” waiting at home. Hwang, who won the gold in the men’s 1,500 meters and a silver in the 5,000-meter relay, has been promised a lifetime supply of fried chicken by food industry tycoon Yoon Hong-geun, chairman of the BBQ delivery franchise who also served as the chief of South Korea’s athletic mission at the Games. “The first thing

  • All-girls tackle football league in Edmonton makes its return after COVID shut down

    An all-girls tackle football league is reforming after COVID tackled its budding popularity. Back in 2019, the Capital District Minor Football Association (CDMFA) got the program off the ground, with about 50 girls. The 2020 season was set to double, with around 120 girls registered, but COVID-19 shut that season down, according to Tanya Walter, CDMFA's technical director. This year, the club isn't sure what to expect, but they're hoping to get that momentum back, starting with a camp and practi

  • Silver sees no easy fix to issues in Simmons-Harden trade

    CLEVELAND (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver didn't like the circumstances that led to the blockbuster Ben Simmons-James Harden trade. He just doesn't see a way to fix them. Silver noted that players being unhappy with their teams and asking for trades is nothing new. But the commissioner said Saturday that a player taking the stance Simmons did with the Philadelphia 76ers, refusing to play knowing he would be fined, is more complicated. “I don’t have something specific in mind that can prevent

  • Marie-Philip Poulin has 'no intention' of joining ECHL team: agents

    Marie-Philip Poulin has no plans to join the ECHL after leading Canada's women's hockey team to a gold medal in Beijing. Poulin had two goals, including the game-winner, Thursday as Canada beat the United States in the championship game. Marc-Andre Bergeron, general manager of the ECHL's Trois-Rivières Lions, told the newspaper Le Nouvelliste on Friday that he was interested in signing Canada's captain. Momentum Hockey, the agency that represents Poulin, quickly shot down the idea, releasing a s

  • This blind gamer winning against sighted ones

    Blindness has never slowed Zoe down. With a lot of patience and determination she can overcome everything, whether in the world of gaming or beyond.

  • Canada's flag-bearer Isabelle Weidemann found balance in Calgary emergency room

    BEIJING — An athlete's preparation to compete on sport's biggest stage can feel consuming, and so Isabelle Weidemann found balance and perspective inside the emergency room of Calgary's Foothills Hospital. The long-track speedskater won a complete set of medals in Beijing, and was named Canada's flag-bearer for Sunday's closing ceremonies. The 26-year-old from Ottawa hopes to work in the health-care field and is contemplating medical school. She volunteered in the emergency room during the COVID

  • Toronto Arrows stage late rally to down NOLA Gold, record first win of MLR season

    METAIRIE, La. — Sam Malcolm kicked 14 points and Brock Webster scored a try in his debut as the Toronto Arrows rallied to defeat the NOLA Gold 24-23 Saturday for their first win of the Major League rugby season. NOLA (0-3-0) paid for 20 penalties, including 11 in the second half. Malcolm, who missed the first two games of the season due to injury, booted four penalties and a conversion for the Arrows. The fly half from New Zealand put Toronto (1-2-0) ahead for good with a penalty kick in the 77t

  • Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews gives snarky response to reporter's 'great question'

    Auston Matthews has finally revealed why he skated into the crossbar.

  • Olympics Live: Youth games hope to include North Korea

    BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics: ___ South Korean Olympic officials say they still want to include North Korea in helping host the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics and the IOC is also interested in the project. Korean Sport & Olympic Committee president Lee Kee Heung says the organization will offer North Korea the opportunity to hold the event together. South Korea is hosting the next winter edition of the Youth Olympics in two years’ time in Gangwon province. It will use som

  • Pesce's OT goal leads Hurricanes over Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brett Pesce scored 4 minutes, 42 seconds into overtime, Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist and the Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Monday. Nino Niederreiter and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, who won their third straight. Gerry Mayhew, Patrick Brown and Oskar Lindblom tallied goals for the Flyers. Philadelphia, playing its second contest of a club-record eight-game homestand, lost its fifth in

  • Knicks' Obi Toppin wins dunk contest as others struggle

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The latest from All-Star Saturday: Obi Toppin won the slam dunk contest, earning a 47 on his final dunk when he needed to do little more than put the ball in the basket after Juan Toscano-Anderson couldn't on his previous try. In a disappointing finish to All-Star Saturday, the four dunkers occasionally left the judging panel of Hall of Famers with expressionless looks on their faces. Toppin, the New York Knicks forward, beat Golden State's Toscano-Anderson in the final round to

  • Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet happy with his all-star experience

    Fred VanVleet's all-star experience is over. The Toronto Raptors guard scored six points in nine minutes of action as part of Team LeBron's 163-160 victory Sunday over Team Durant. But while VanVleet didn't get too great of a chance to show what he could do, he feels like his time knocking boots with the NBA's elite, past and present, was worthwhile. "It was probably being in the locker room and just being around the guys and hear some of the stories and share stories," VanVleet said over video

  • Canada women look for more balanced performance against Germany at English tournament

    Olympic champion Canada is looking for a more balanced performance against third-ranked Germany on Sunday after an uneven showing in its opening 1-1 tie with England at the Arnold Clark Cup. The sixth-ranked Canadian women were second-best in the first half against No. 8 England on Thursday in Middlesbrough before finding their feet in the second half with Janine Beckie's elegant 55th-minute strike securing the draw. "That England game, it took us half a game to get into that. Then we started to