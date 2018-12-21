Zach Hyman, Igor Ozhiganov miss Maple Leafs' 6-1 win over Florida Panthers

TORONTO — Not one to complain, Zach Hyman tried to play on a bum ankle.

But the gritty Maple Leafs winger had to sit out Toronto's 6-1 win over the Florida Panthers on Thursday.

The team said Hyman sustained the injury in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the New Jersey Devils. Hyman crashed feet-first into the boards in New Jersey when he and Andy Greene went down chasing a puck. But he finished out the game in Newark.

"That's obviously unfortunate. We didn't know for sure (about the injury) because he doesn't complain about nothing," Toronto coach Mike Babcock said after the win over the Panthers. "And he kept playing anyway."

"He tried to go today," Babcock added.

An MRI revealed an ankle sprain. The Leafs say Hyman will be out a minimum of three weeks.

Hyman, who plays on Toronto's top line with John Tavares and Mitch Marner, has seven goals and eight assists in 32 games this season.

"He's a real important part of our team because he's so heavy," said Babcock, referring to Hyman's physical play. "We don't have enough heavy guys and he's one of those guys. That hurts that way, (not) to be heavy in the offensive zone.

"But someone else gets an opportunity."

Andreas Johnsson moved up the lineup to take Hyman's place on the Tavares line. Freddie Gauthier, who had sat out the last two games, slotted into the fourth line.

Tavares scored twice and Marner had a goal and two assists, thanks in a large measure to a power play that clicked three times on the night. Johnsson was plus-one.

Defenceman Igor Ozhiganov also sat out Thursday's game due to illness.

Martin Marincin took Ozhiganov's place. He has sat out the last 17 games since appearing in Nov. 10 contest in Boston. He picked up an assist Thursday, seeing 19 minutes four seconds of ice time.

Hyman missed games against Carolina and Tampa last week, serving a two-game suspension for a late hit on Boston Bruins defenceman Charlie McAvoy on Dec. 8.

The ban marked the first two games Hyman had missed since becoming a Leafs regular to start the 2016-17 regular season.

Ozhiganov has one goal and three assists in 30 games.

Also Thursday, Toronto announced defenceman Timothy Liljegren won't play for Sweden at the 2019 world junior championships due to a high ankle sprain suffered playing for the Toronto Marlies.

Leaf prospects Pontus Holmberg (Sweden), Filip Kral (Czech Republic), Rasmus Sandin (Sweden) and Ian Scott (Canada) are playing at the world juniors, which starts Dec. 26 in Vancouver and Victoria.

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press