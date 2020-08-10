Maple Leafs waste second life, lose to Blue Jackets in Game 5

TORONTO, ONTARIO - AUGUST 09: Zach Werenski #8 of the Columbus Blue Jackets celebrates his first period goal at 6:29 against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Qualification Round prior to the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 09, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Andre Ringuette/Freestyle Photo/Getty Images)

Second life, in the end wasted.

Failing to capitalize on one of the most remarkable and improbable comebacks in the franchise’s history, the Toronto Maple Leafs fell 3-0 to the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 5 of their qualification series for the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Sunday night.

Toronto was, like it had been for large stretches in the series, the more dangerous offensive team throughout. But a fortunate bounce on a softball from the point and off the stick of Zach Werenski in the first period allowed the Blue Jackets to sit more comfortably in their defensive structure with the lead, before Liam Foudy scored late in the third period to double the advantage and salt the game away.

Nick Foligno would add a late insurance goal with 23 seconds remaining, closing off the faintest hope of a comeback.

Joonas Korpisalo made 30 saves in the Columbus crease to bookend the best-of-five series with shutout performances. Frederik Andersen remained strong, but always second best in comparison to the Blue Jackets’ tandem, making 18 saves in the opposite crease.

The Blue Jackets will move on to the final sixteen teams and the traditional postseason bracket to meet the Tampa Bay Lightning, who they upset in historical fashion in last year’s playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs will limp into another offseason — this one indefinite, and with only more questions about their legitimacy as a championship contender.

