Maple Leafs waive Michael Hutchinson, expected to recall Kasimir Kaskisuo

It seems the Toronto Maple Leafs have seen enough from Michael Hutchinson. At least for now.

Following his fifth loss in as many starts to begin the season, the Leafs placed the underperforming backup netminder on waivers Monday morning.

Hutchinson has allowed at least four goals in each of this five games in relief of Frederik Andersen, and the Leafs have left nine of a possible 10 points on the table in his starts. While it should be noted that Hutchinson has played exclusively on the second half of back-to-backs, he’s been unable to deliver a quality start in each of his five appearances.

It’s believed that farmhand Kasimir Kaskisuo will be recalled to replace Hutchinson on the active roster, perhaps until Maple Leafs management finds a long-term solution for the backup position.

While Kaskisuo has had a really positive start with the Toronto Marlies, expecting him to offer plus contributions in the role would be nothing more than a hope and a prayer. However, he is in line to receive a start with the Maple Leafs scheduled for another back-to-back at the end of this week versus the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins.

Should Hutchinson clear waivers, which should obviously be the expectation, he’ll have the opportunity to work on his game with the Marlies before potentially returning.

The Marlies have five home games over the next two weeks.

The Maple Leafs have acknowledged that they have a backup goaltender problem. Still. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

