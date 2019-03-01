Maple Leafs vs. Islanders: Results, highlights from John Tavares' return to Long Island

UNIONDALE, N.Y. — It had been 242 days since John Tavares signed a seven-year contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs. It had been 242 days since he left New York and Islanders fans behind. They did not welcome him back with open arms.

"I expected it was coming," Tavares said. "No one has walked in my shoes so I know that and I tried to be open and honest. Obviously, no one has to like my decision but I just tried to explain what it is and how I got to that point. So, it is what it is. I made my decision. I moved forward so just going to try and go out there and play. "

The atmosphere inside the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum was intense. Chants resonated throughout the Old Barn from the moment Tavares hit the ice for warmups as fans expressed their dismay with Tavares' decision to leave.

"I thought the energy was spectacular in warmup, at the start of the game," Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock said. "The whole thing. You must be a real special player, a real special person for them to honor you like that because they only boo if you're important."

The booing continued during a video tribute in the first period that was shown on the Jumbotron, completely drowning out the audio. To his credit, Tavares watched the entire presentation along with both benches and acknowledged the crowd after.

"They’re obviously a passionate fan base," noted Zach Hyman, who scored the Leafs' lone goal in a lopsided 6-1 loss. "Would rather play in a game like that than a game that’s quiet. It’s good for us, it’s a good learning experience. This is what playoff hockey is like, it’s loud, fans are in your face, it’s passionate, it’s exciting. We were embarrassed tonight but we’ll learn from it."

Every Maple Leaf who spoke postgame, including Babcock, said the team wanted to win the game for Tavares. Unfortunately, the team was on the second night of a back-to-back and came up short as turnovers and poor puck management in the neutral zone plagued it.

"We really wanted it for John," said Justin Holl, who suited up for only the third time this season. "He’s a huge part of our team and a great guy, so this was one that we really wanted. It’s disappointing but at the same time it’s one game in a season of 82, so it’s just time to bounce back."

Sporting News provided updates from John Tavares' first game back on Long Island.

Maple Leafs vs. Islanders: Score, highlights

(All times Eastern)

9:50 p.m. — During Tavares' postgame presser, a fan can be heard yelling into the tunnel, "John, you suck!"

9:39 p.m. — Robin Lehner, Brock Nelson and Casey Cizikas earn stars of the night. Lehner throws a puck and his stick into the crowd. Fans chant "MVP" during Cizikas' postgame interview.

Final: Islanders 6, Maple Leafs 1

9:34 p.m. — Fans chanting, "Let's go Islanders."

9:32 p.m. — Fans chanting, "Na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na, hey hey hey, goodbye."

9:30 p.m. — The fans' creativity on the Island knows no bounds.

Ruthless Islanders fans chant “It’s your bedtime” and “Where’s your jammies?” during the third period of Tavares' return to Long Island pic.twitter.com/GWqYdf66Il — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) March 1, 2019

9:21 p.m. — Fans came dressed.

9:15 p.m. — Fans possibly chanting, "Who's your daddy?"

9:14 p.m. — GOAL. Jordan Eberle with time behind the net feeds a crashing Brock Nelson, who buries it. Fair to say, the Islanders are showing John Tavares they definitely don't need him. A quick reminder, though: The Leafs are on a back-to-back and down two defensemen. Islanders lead 6-1.

9:13 p.m. — Fans are cheering, this game is pretty much over.

9:02 p.m. — GOAL. The Islanders extend their lead as Nick Leddy scores. Islanders lead 5-1.

End of second period: Islanders 4, Maple Leafs 1

8:41 p.m. — Johnny Boychuk pinches Mitchell Marner skating down the boards and Marner's skate comes up and clips Boychuk. The defenseman immediately grabs his neck and skates off.

8:40 p.m. — GOAL. Scramble in front and Valtteri Filppula sends the puck over Sparks. Competing "We don't need you" erupt. Islanders lead 4-1.

8:32 p.m. — Coliseum erupts; not for a goal, but for The Karate Kid himself, Ralph Macchio. May have been the biggest roar of the night.

8:30 p.m. — Fans chanting, "We don't need you."

8:29 p.m. — GOAL. Casey Cizikas, short-handed, steals the puck from Tyler Ennis above the circle on the boards, skates down and beats Sparks five-hole. Islanders lead 3-1.

8:27 p.m. — Leafs back on the power play.

8:21 p.m. — At the whistle, pushing and shoving. Justin Holl with the facewash on Cal Clutterbuck, who throws a punch and rips Holl's helmet off. No penalties. Chippiness level elevated.

8:17 p.m. — Goal is waved off. Wes McCauley (of course) with the dramatic pause before saying "offside" and the crowd erupts.

8:17 p.m. — Hold on, the goal is being reviewed. Looks like Hyman may have been offside. Islanders lead 2-1.

8:15 p.m. — GOAL. Mitchell Marner skates across the ice in the offensive zone, drawing both defensemen to him and leaving Zach Hyman all alone for the easy goal. Hyman's second of the night. Game tied 2-2.

8:14 p.m. — Tavares almost scores off his leg as Scott Mayfield cross-checks him

8:10 p.m. — "Let's Go Islanders" chants erupt.

8:09 p.m. — GOAL. Brock Nelson feeds the captain Anders Lee who scores easily past a diving Garret Sparks. The Old Barn erupts. Islanders lead 2-1.

The @NYIslanders captain gives the home team the lead after a sweet dish from Brock Nelson!!! #Isles pic.twitter.com/aCzrtUcWuF — MSG Networks (@MSGNetworks) March 1, 2019

8:07 p.m. — Tavares behind the goal line takes a couple of cross-checks from ex-teammate Mat Barzal.

8:02 p.m. — The answer is "No". Tavares lines up for faceoff deep in own end to boos.

8:01 p.m. — No boos when the Leafs come out for the second period; are fans past their booing?

End of first period: Maple Leafs 1, Islanders 1

7:43 p.m — And of course, Tavares skates off at the end of the first period to boos.

7:41 p.m. — Tavares' one-timer off the heel of his stick just misses, and then he misses on a second chance.

7:40 p.m. — Valtteri Filppula takes a penalty and the Leafs' potent power play gets to work. Tavares takes the faceoff to boos; when he loses the draw, the crowd cheers.

7:36 p.m. — GOAL. The Islanders break out 3-on-1 and Anthony Beauvillier scores over Garret Sparks. The Coliseum erupts. This is definitely a playoff atmosphere. Everyone in the building does the "Yes! Yes! Yes!" chant, and then follows it up with "We don't need you." Game tied 1-1.

The Old Barn erupts after @titobeauvi21 finishes off the 3-on-1 chance! @NYIslanders are tied 1-1 after the first period. Watch the action on MSG+ & https://t.co/9032j80fse ! #Isles pic.twitter.com/9uhyvXwPzn — MSG Networks (@MSGNetworks) March 1, 2019

7:30 p.m. — GOAL. The Maple Leafs get on the board first as a rebound bounces away from Robin Lehner and Zach Hyman knocks it in. Leafs lead 1-0.

7:27 p.m. — A new chant breaks out at the Coliseum: "You're a liar!"

7:21 p.m. — First TV timeout and the Coliseum Jumbotron plays a Tavares tribute video. No idea what it's saying because the fans' booing and chanting are drowning out the audio.

Islanders players are tapping their sticks and boards to thank their former teammate. Everyone on both benches is watching. When the video ends, all players tap their sticks and Tavares lifts his stick and claps to thank the fans.

A classy tribute by the Islanders to John Tavares, fans response wasn’t quite so. #Leafsforever — Paul Hendrick (@HennyTweets) March 1, 2019

7:20 p.m. — Jake Muzzin gets checked hard twice on the same shift and the crowd loudly cheers.

7:18 p.m. — You always know when Tavares is on the ice.

7:16 p.m. — Back to even strength.

#Isles PP over. Good zone time for PP1 but a lot of passing, too. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) March 1, 2019

7:14 p.m. — Jordan Eberle bumps Auston Matthews, who knocks over Robin Lehner. The Islanders head to the power play. If they score, this place will erupt.

7:10 p.m. — Tavares is back on the ice to boos again, and to cheers when he loses the puck. Islanders fans are showing their dislike for the former captain.

7:10 p.m. — Tavares with a very short shift and fans start chanting "We don't need you!"

7:09 p.m. — Tavares takes the ice for his first shift and the boos echo around the building. The boos turn into "a—hole" very quickly.

7:08 p.m. — First puck drop and fans start chanting "J.T. sucks!"

7:06 p.m. — Fans loudly sing the Canadian and American national anthems. The Coliseum's acoustics are always amazing.

7:02 p.m. — The Maple Leafs take the ice to boos, again and again. They get louder when Tavares jumps on. Fans chanting "a—hole" and "Let's Go Islanders."

Pregame

6:45 p.m.— Not a good look.

Jersey thrown at John Tavares while he was heading down the tunnel after warm up pic.twitter.com/JvMsT1XuZI — Flintor (@TheFlintor) February 28, 2019

6:35 p.m.— Every time Tavares skates in to take a shot he is met with a chorus of boos.

Tavares comes out to a huge round of boos and 'We Don't Need You' chants (and a few unprintable ones). Where Leaf fans on the road usually crowd the glass to get a puck, it's packed with Isles supporters trying to taunt Tavares. They're even booing his warmup shots. — Lance Hornby (@sunhornby) February 28, 2019

6:30 p.m. — The Maple Leafs come out for warmups to boos that grow louder after Tavares gets on.

I’m at Nassau Colisuem covering #LeafsForever , #Isles and the return of John Tavares for @sportingnewsca .



Loudest boos for Tavares as he got on the ice pic.twitter.com/0qUuvVuiR6



— Jackie Spiegel (@jackiespiegel93) February 28, 2019

4:45 p.m. — Normal for Toronto, not normal for New York

Just your normal media presence for a regular season game #leafsforever #isles pic.twitter.com/CSXfX8h5hC — Jackie Spiegel (@jackiespiegel93) February 28, 2019

