Maple Leafs visit the Blues after Matthews' hat trick

Toronto Maple Leafs (29-16-8, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (29-23-2, fourth in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Monday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the St. Louis Blues after Auston Matthews' hat trick against the Anaheim Ducks in the Maple Leafs' 9-2 win.

St. Louis has a 16-10-1 record at home and a 29-23-2 record overall. The Blues have a 10-2-1 record in one-goal games.

Toronto is 14-6-6 in road games and 29-16-8 overall. The Maple Leafs have scored 189 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank fifth in league play.

The teams meet Monday for the second time this season. The Maple Leafs won 4-1 in the last meeting. Matthews led the Maple Leafs with three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Neighbours has scored 19 goals with seven assists for the Blues. Jordan Kyrou has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Mitchell Marner has 22 goals and 39 assists for the Maple Leafs. Matthews has 11 goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 7-3-0, averaging 3.9 goals, six assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: Scott Perunovich: out (lower body), Justin Faulk: out (lower body).

Maple Leafs: John Tavares: day to day (undisclosed), William Lagesson: day to day (upper-body), Conor Timmins: out (illness), John Klingberg: out for season (hip), Matt Murray: out (hip), Joseph Woll: out (ankle), Calle Jarnkrok: out (knuckle), Jake Muzzin: out for season (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press