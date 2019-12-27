Maple Leafs' Trevor Moore out indefinitely with concussion

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Trevor Moore will be out of the lineup indefinitely due to a concussion. (Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Trevor Moore will not play Friday against the New Jersey Devils and is out of the lineup indefinitely due to a concussion, the team announced.

Moore was held out of the lineup for just over a month, while battling a shoulder injury and returned on Dec. 21 against the Detroit Red Wings. However, he was ruled out of the lineup again for the Dec. 23 contest against the Carolina Hurricanes with an undisclosed injury.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 24-year-old has posted three goals and five points in 22 games.

Toronto also recalled forward Adam Brooks and defenceman Martin Marincin from the AHL on Friday. Brooks will likely fill Moore’s void in the lineup.

It’s been an injury-riddled season for the Maple Leafs, with Mitch Marner, John Tavares, Andreas Johnsson all missing significant time this season due to various ailments, and Moore is the latest to join the infirmary ward.

More NHL coverage from Yahoo Sports