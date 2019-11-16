Leafs' Trevor Moore leaves game with shoulder injury vs. Bruins

Trevor Moore gets hit hard at the blue line by Chris Wagner, left for the remainder of the game. (Twitter/@ConorRyan_93)

Injuries and the Toronto Maple Leafs are pretty much one and the same this season.

After a heavy hit from Boston Bruins forward Chris Wagner, forward Trevor Moore left the game and did not return due to a shoulder injury.

The hit in question looked fairly normal at first, but the shoulder was clearly the main point of contact.

Trevor Moore is introduced to The Mayor of Walpole: pic.twitter.com/qn9GTn4XfF — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) November 16, 2019

Even if the collision led to the picturesque unleashing of Moore’s “buckets off” look, it was a hard hit to the Maple Leafs’ forward depth.

Toronto currently has Mitch Marner and Alexander Kerfoot out with an injury — the former projecting to have the longer absence out of the two. With this hit, the Leafs are going to have to rely heavily on their top-tier talent that’s still relatively healthy.

John Tavares and Zach Hyman recently returned from injury, so at least the depth is not completely decimated.

After the game, Toronto head coach Mike Babcock provided an update on Moore.

Trevor Moore won’t travel to Pittsburgh. Babcock not sure how serious the injury is. — Justin Cuthbert (@jccuthbert) November 16, 2019

The 24-year-old winger will not be travelling to Pittsburgh to face the Penguins on Saturday night — the first match of a six-game road trip that has the potential to make or break the Leafs’ season.

Prior to Friday’s game against the Bruins, Moore had scored three goals and five points through 20 games played.

