Maple Leafs taking a big step with William Nylander back

It’s fair to say that no one in the NHL is operating on anything resembling the level of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

It’s probably also fair to say no one else is particularly close. But in the past three weeks, it’s starting to look like the Maple Leafs might end up in that neighborhood. Since William Nylander drew into the lineup, giving the Leafs another legit top-six forward to go with their extant embarrassment of riches, they’re lost two games out of nine in regulation.

And sure, that’s not a “Tampa has one regulation loss in the last month” kind of impressive, plus the Leafs had actually won five straight and 9 of 11 before adding Nylander. But the way they were winning was largely through skill — which is fine if you have it, as Toronto does — and not necessarily with a strong foundation, process-wise.

Yes, the Leafs had won five in a row, but in those five games before Nylander arrived, they’d only generated about 52 percent of the expected goals at 5-on-5. Better than nothing, but hardly an elite number, probably due in part to the fact that Matthews missed a month. Pretty much every team in the division in the playoff conversation, save for Buffalo, was around that level or better. Which is to say that winning is great but you gotta do more to stand out to live up to the big expectations around this Toronto team.

Nylander has helped them deliver that: In those first five games, that xGF number improved to more than 55 percent, and in the entire time since he came aboard that number has jumped to more than 56 percent. More to the point, it’s trending up, because in the last five games, the share of expected goals they’ve collected through both their quantity and quality of shots is north of 60 percent. It’s the second-best in the league over that stretch, even if that’s just at 5-on-5.

In all situations, they’re second-best since Dec. 6, a smidge behind San Jose. In the first 28 games of the season, they were more like eighth, behind division rivals Montreal and Tampa, among other very good teams. Also worth noting that Matthews missed most of November, of course.

But this is to say that while their winning before wasn’t strictly a fluke, there was plenty of reason to believe it wouldn’t continue at the previous rate forever. Now, they’re better in just about every area, and seem to be improving.

Nylander, of course, only has 0-2-2 in his first nine games which isn’t good, but it’s to be expected and obviously he’s been more than a little snake-bit personally, even if Rielly (14 points); Tavares, Marner, and Matthews (11 each); Gardiner (9); Johnsson and Kadri (8) are scoring at high rates. Huge possession numbers are great, 14 shots aren’t enough, but he should have probably scored like two goals at least by now.

He’s been playing most of his minutes with Marleau and Kadri, and if that’s your third line you’re in very good shape even if they’re not scoring a ton.

The question, I guess, is whether it’s a coincidence that adding a guy like Nylander to the third line in early December coincided with the team taking off, process-wise, to make their winning a lot more sustainable. It’s tough to say based on a nine-game sample, but I’d certainly lean that way just based on the premise for now, even if the schedule hasn’t really been that difficult. Playing a run of the Panthers, Devils, Panthers again, Rangers then Red Wings will make anyone look good but they’re not just beating these teams; they’re pounding on them.

The issue is that no one ever thought the Leafs didn’t have it in them to speedbag clubs in the bottom half of the league standings. So many high-end talents make it easy to do that on any given night. Are we going to take the loss at Tampa two weeks ago, then, as proof that they’re not quite there yet? I would say yes to that as well. Look, they put up 49 shots and only gave up 21, but lost 4-1. Probably an aberration, since Toronto had a 21-9 edge in high-danger chances by the reckoning of Tampa’s in-house box-score people.

So no, you can’t really start putting these guys up there with the best team in the league based on one game that they lost by three goals. Maybe you can’t even put them up there with the Bruins until they prove they can beat them reliably; they’re 1-2-0 against Boston and have been outscored 13-8 this year.

But if things keep going like this, well, that’s a different story.

