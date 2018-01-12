Have the Maple Leafs taken a step back this season?

The Toronto Maple Leafs entered their bye week third in the Atlantic Division and comfortably resting in playoff territory, but it certainly doesn’t feel that way.

Perhaps that should be expected after they fumbled away two straight winnable games at home and have gone winless in regulation over the last seven, but the uneasiness surrounding the Leafs has lingered for a while now.

Part of that is due to heightened expectations the team faces this year after reaching the playoffs last season with a team full of rookies. A lack of progression — both for players and the team — has also been a point of concern. As have Mike Babcock’s personnel decisions, which have been questionable at times.

It doesn’t help that the Leafs have essentially been a .500 team over the past two months, raising the question whether they have taken a step back in Year 2 of the Auston Matthews Era.

Let’s take a look at how some of the numbers stack up between this year and last year 45 games into the season:

As a team

If anything, the Maple Leafs have been consistent. Toronto’s record currently stands at 25-17-3, matching its point and ROW totals (53 points, 21 ROW) at the 45-game mark last season but with three extra wins in the bank.

Despite scoring three more goals, they have a marginally worse goal-differential this year (+12) compared to 2016-17 (+14), but they’ve been much better in one-goal games. Toronto is 13-3-3 (5-3 in regulation) in that situation this season compared to 8-6-9 (3-6 in regulation) last season.

The Leafs have not been as good at controlling the play this season, taking fewer shots (31.3 vs. 32.5) and ceding more against (33.8 vs. 32.5) while being a minus-31 in total shot attempts at 5-on-5 compared to plus-17 last season. This has resulted in a worse corsi-for percentage, although the difference is negligible (49.68 vs. 50.38). The Leafs also have a slightly higher PDO this season thanks to an improvement in both shooting and save percentage.