Maple Leafs sting Red Wings 5-1 in pre-season finale

·3 min read

TORONTO — Denis Malgin made a case that he deserves a spot on the Toronto Maple Leafs' roster out of training camp.

The 25-year-old forward scored the game winner, his fourth goal in six games, to help the Maple Leafs (5-2-0) clobber the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 in their pre-season finale on Saturday.

Malgin turned Detroit (3-5-0) defender Wyatt Newpower inside-out to give the Maple Leafs a one-goal lead midway through the second period before 18,347 at Scotiabank Arena.

"Crispy," was Auston Matthews description of Malgin's goal. "That was nice. Man, he's looked unbelievable in camp and not just his confidence, he has been strong out there. It's been a lot of fun to watch."

Matthews and Malgin were teammates in Switzerland with Zurich for the 2015-16 season. Malgin was selected in 2015 in the fourth round (102nd overall) by the Florida Panthers.

He joined the Panthers after his year with Matthews. However, Malgin decided to return to Switzerland after four seasons of limited action with the Panthers and then with the Maple Leafs after a February 2020 trade that sent Mason Marchment to Florida.

He was born in Switzerland when his Russian father, Albert, moved there to conclude his playing career. The younger Malgin played for Switzerland in the Olympics in Beijing last February.

The 5-foot-9 Malgin also has four assists to give him eight points in his training camp showcase.

"Coming in, if you have a checklist of the things you wanted to get accomplished for your job, he has checked them all," Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said.

Keefe and the Maple Leafs management team have difficult decisions before their opening-day roster is set before Monday's 5 p.m. ET deadline.

With Pierre Engvall and Jake Muzzin returning to the lineup after injuries, the remaining hurt Maple Leafs includes captain John Tavares (oblique) and depth defencemen Timothy Liljegren (hernia surgery), Jordie Benn (groin), Carl Dahlstrom (shoulder) and Victor Mete. He hurt his leg blocking a Nick Robertson shot in practice on Friday.

The 21-year-old Robertson also enjoyed a good camp with three goals and five assists in five games.

William Nylander and Matthews scored twice to account for the other Toronto goals on Saturday.

Matthews converted passing plays from Mitch Marner and Morgan Rielly for two power-play goals in the third period for the Maple Leafs (5-2-0).

It was Matthews' only two goals in three pre-season games. Marner had three power-play assists in the third period.

Nylander tied the game in the first period after Pius Suter gave the visitors a 1-0 lead. The Maple Leafs second-liner scored again on the power play midway through the final period for his fourth of the pre-season.

The Maple Leafs' lineup included their top line of Matthews, Marner and Michael Bunting, as well as regulars William Nylander, Alexander Kerfoot, Rielly and TJ Brodie. Projected No. 1 goalie Matt Murray went the distance, making 18 saves.

Toronto outshot its opponents 26-19.

The Red Wings (3-5-0) went with a handful of NHLers, but primarily players destined for the AHL.

CAPTAIN IMPROVING

There is a slim chance Tavares could be ready for Wednesday's season opener. He resumed skating last Monday after suffering his injury in the pre-season opener on Sept. 24 and participated in the Maple Leafs' optional skate on Saturday morning.

However, with Toronto's heavy workload to begin the season with four games in six nights, his status will be evaluated daily this week.

The initial diagnosis had Tavares out for three weeks which would be this Saturday when Toronto entertains the Ottawa Senators.

UP NEXT

The Maple Leafs have Sunday off before two days of preparation for their 106th season opener against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre on Wednesday. Then, they open at home against the Washington Capitals on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2022.

Tim Wharnsby, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Red Wings rally to dump visiting Maple Leafs 4-2 in pre-season tilt

    DETROIT — The Detroit Red Wings spotted the Toronto Maple Leafs an early 2-0 lead, but managed to claw back and beat their longtime rival 4-2 in NHL pre-season action on Friday. Tyler Bertuzzi led the Red Wings with two goals, including an empty netter, while Elmer Soderblom and Joe Veleno added singles for the Red Wings, who improved their pre-season record to 3-4. Veleno's game-winning goal was scored at 8:13 of the third period. Nick Abruzzese, who scored before the game was two minutes old,

  • 'Most excited I've been': NHL's Atlantic Division heavyweights now have company

    Auston Matthews saw it as only a matter of time. The NHL's Atlantic Division has largely included two distinct classes — to varying degrees — over the last number of years. A top half led by the two-time Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning, followed by the Boston Bruins, who were finalists in 2019, the 2022 Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida Panthers, and Matthews' talent-rich, but chronically underachieving Toronto Maple Leafs. And the rest — teams at various stages of what have been, in s

  • Pep Guardiola laughs as Erling Haaland has to settle for just one goal

    Haaland had scored hat-tricks in his last three home league games.

  • The Top 7 Handbags For Fall — & How You Can Buy Them For Less

    For the eco-conscious consumer, secondhand shopping is less of a trend and more a way of life — because buying thrifted pieces reduces textile waste, saves water and energy, and lowers our collective carbon footprint. And while the influx of digital thrifting platforms has made it remarkably easy to buy and sell pre-worn clothing and accessories, it can feel overwhelming to figure out what to buy and from where. Enter: Holt Renfrew — the Canadian fashion and lifestyle retailer is rising to the o

  • Nobody will let Hockey Canada off the hook amid scandal

    Despite their efforts to flip the page, the public and media aren't letting Hockey Canada move on from the scandal that's plagued the organization. Full Zone Time discussing the latest on the Hockey Canada scandal and a preview of the upcoming NHL season is available on the Yahoo Sports Hockey Podcast feed or on our Yahoo Sports NHL YouTube channel.

  • With No Savings, I’d Use Warren Buffett’s 5 Tips to Build Wealth

    Warren Buffett is a great example of how chasing good intrinsic value and holding your assets long term can help you gradually build your wealth. The post With No Savings, I’d Use Warren Buffett’s 5 Tips to Build Wealth appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • NASCAR Crew Member Chases Loose Tire Into Infield, Immediately Loses Hard Card

    You're not supposed to do that.

  • Senators beat familiar Canadiens 3-2 in overtime

    BOUCTOUCHE, N.B. — It seemed fitting, if not cruel, that the Montreal Canadiens would lose their final game of the NHL pre-season to the Ottawa Senators. The Canadiens, who lost 3-2 to the Senators in overtime on Saturday, went 0-8 in the pre-season with four of the losses against the Senators, all by one goal. Drake Batherson scored at 2:45 of overtime to give the Senators their third win over the Canadiens in the past five days. Derick Brassard and Scott Sabourin also scored for Ottawa, which

  • Convicted 'fake heiress' released as she fights deportation

    A woman whose exploits posing as a German heiress to scam individuals and financial institutions out of hundreds of thousands of dollars inspired a Netflix series is being released from immigration custody. Anna Sorokin was scheduled to be released from ICE custody Friday evening, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said. The 31-year-old had been held by immigration authorities since March 2021 after she had served three years in prison for larceny and theft.

  • Michael Schumacher’s world title-winning Ferrari to go up for sale

    The car will be up for auction at Sotheby’s on 9 November

  • Kanye West accused of antisemitism over 'horrifying' Jared Kushner money-making comment and Sean 'Diddy' Combs Instagram post

    Two Jewish groups say Ye, AKA Kanye West, used antisemitic tropes when accusing Jared Kushner of trying to "make money" through the Abraham Accords.

  • Andrea Skinner resigns as interim chair of Hockey Canada's board of directors

    TORONTO — Andrea Skinner has submitted her resignation as the interim chair of Hockey Canada's board of directors. The embattled national sports organization confirmed Skinner's intention to resign both as chair and as a member of the board on Saturday night. Her imminent departure from Hockey Canada comes after more corporate sponsors and provincial organizations withdrew their support from the national body. Skinner joined Hockey Canada's board of directors in November 2020 as a volunteer. She

  • Week 6 winners and losers: Who are the playoff contenders halfway through the season?

    There are over a dozen teams that have legitimate hopes to make the College Football Playoff.

  • Ukraine could defeat Russia by New Year's Eve, a former top US general said

    Former Lt Gen. Ben Hodges describes the Russian military as "an army that's been defeated" and told The Times Ukraine could win the war by Christmas.

  • Kari Lake Busted For Using Russia Troops In 'Secure Our Border' Ad

    The spot for the GOP nominee for Arizona governor promises to "secure our border" ― using video of Russian soldiers.

  • Waterlogged electric cars are imploding in Florida after Hurricane Ian

    “These vehicles have been submerged in salt water; they have extensive damage and can potentially be serious fire hazards,” the fire department says

  • Intercepted Russian missile removed from Kharkiv building

    STORY: Oleh Syniehubov, head of the region's military administration said that after midnight Russia launched rocket attacks on the Saltivsky and Osnovyansky districts in Kharkiv. A 45 year old man was wounded with fragments. It was not yet clear how many missiles were fired.The parts of the missiles were found inside the damaged residential building, while others were on the street.The strike damaged a sports complex, non-residential premises, cars, garages.

  • Toronto fans gather to cheer on the Blue Jays in wild-card opener

    TORONTO — Jersey-clad fans of all ages descended on downtown Toronto Friday afternoon to cheer on the Blue Jays in the opening game of the wild-card American League series. Jesse Woolford, one of the lucky ticket holders at the sold-out game, said it felt good to see the playoffs return to the city for the first time since 2016 at a time when residents and local businesses need a boost. "It's good to be back home after COVID," he said of the playoff series. "(It's) good for people's demeanour. P

  • Abortion Rights Protesters Turn Out Ahead Of 'Roevember' Midterm Elections

    See photos from the nationwide demonstrations.

  • Why Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Fell 15% in September

    Given its healthy growth prospects, cheaper valuation, and high dividend yield, I'm bullish on AQN despite rising interest rates. The post Why Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Fell 15% in September appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.