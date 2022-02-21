Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews gives snarky response to reporter's 'great question'

Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews isn't afraid to show some sass.

Auston Matthews will call you out for asking a weird question.

During his game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, the Toronto Maple Leafs star collided mouth-first into the crossbar and ended up losing a tooth.

After the damage to his pearly whites, one reporter asked the 24-year-old about the incident and Matthews snapped back with a huge dose of sarcasm.

TO Media: "What happened with the altercation between you and the cross bar Auston?"@AM34: ☠️☠️☠️ pic.twitter.com/SPqDHGbmzP — Missin Curfew (@MissinCurfew) February 20, 2022

“I saw the crossbar and I just decided I think it would be a great idea if I just put my face right through it,” he said with a wry and swollen smile. "Great question."

But don’t worry about the crossbar getting away with potentially damaging Matthews’ modelling career. Teammate Mitch Marner took some revenge during practice the next day, picking a fight with the post.

Mitch Marner fighting the post that knocked out Auston Matthews' teeth is teammate goals 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/GJkVelYxvE — BarDown (@BarDown) February 19, 2022

Luckily for the Leafs and Matthews himself, he didn’t miss any games for losing his tooth, continuing his elite season that should earn him some heavy Hart Trophy consideration.

Through 45 games, Matthews has scored 33 goals and his 59 points are 12 more than his next closest Toronto teammate. He is just two goals behind the Rangers’ Chris Kreider for the NHL lead in goals scored.

Matthews and the Maple Leafs are back in action Monday in a road tilt with the rival Montreal Canadiens.

