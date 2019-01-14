Maple Leafs sign Moore to two-year extension

The Toronto Maple Leafs signed forward Trevor Moore to a two-year, $1.55 million extension, the team announced Sunday.

Moore is slated to earn $750,000 in 2019-20 and $800,000 in 2020-21.

Moore, 23, has one goal and two assists in six games for Toronto this season. He has played in 30 games for the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League and has 26 points (19 goals, seven assists).

Last season, Moore had 33 points (12 goals, 21 assists) in 68 games for the Marlies.

--Field Level Media